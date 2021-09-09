Nighthawks soar past Rangers, Reichensperger passes 1,000 career kills

BABBITT — Northeast Range senior Hannah Reichensperger put on a show Thursday night, putting down 29 kills to eclipse the 1,000 kill mark ina 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-19) win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Reichensperger led all attackers in the game and needed 16 to break the 1,000 kill barrier. She added two blocks to her stat line as well. Maizy Sundblad finished with 34 set assists and a block. Natalie Nelmark added six kills and four aces.
Nighthawks head coach Jodi Reichensperger commended the total team effort that helped them achieve the win and helped Hannah push past 1,000 kills.
“It really depended on her teammates,” Reichensperger said. “The team was very excited about her meeting that goal and they did everything in their power to help her get there. You can’t do it without a pass. You can’t do it without a set and they were really on Hannah’s side to get that done for her. I could never ask for more from a team. It’s incredible how well they support each other.”
Reichensperger also praised the Rangers for a well-fought game.
“MI-B might not be the tallest team, but man they kept us on our toes on defense all night long. Those girls will hit everything. I can’t say that it was an easy win and we were at a deficit in sets two and three. But our girls were able to pull it off. They’re a scrappy team and they fought for every point.”
Northeast Range will take part in the Greenway tournament on Saturday before playing host to International Falls on Tuesday.
Mesabi East 3,
North Woods 0
At Cook, a game-high 15 kills from Lindsey Baribeau led the Mesabi East volleyball team past North Woods Thursday night 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-14).
Baribeau added three blocks and 14 digs to her stat line. Kora Forsline finished with six kills and 1 digs. Maija Hill added three aces, three kills, three blocks and 12 digs. Kaitlynn James finished with five aces, three kills and 18 digs. Allie Lamppa finished with 33 set assists and two aces and Alex Undeland finished with 19 digs.
North Woods was led by Hannah Kinsey with five kills and a block. Karah Scofield finished with three kills, two aces and seven digs. Tori Olson finished with three kills and 14 digs. Addy Hartway tallied seven digs and three blocks. Morgan Burnett led in set assists with 19 while digging up five balls and adding two kills.
Mesabi East will take part in the Greenway tournament on Saturday before traveling to Two Harbors on Monday. North Woods will host Deer River on Tuesday
Chisholm 3,
Virginia 2
At Chisholm, the Bluestreaks defeated Virginia in five sets Thursday night.
No further information was available at this time.
Virginia will take part in the Apple Valley Invite beginning Friday while Chisholm hosts Hill City on Thursday.
