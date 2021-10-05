BABBITT — The Northeast Range volleyball team scored a big win Monday night, taking down visiting Ely 3-1 (18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22).
The Nighthawk offense flowed through senior Hannah Reichensperger once more as she compiled a massive 34 kills to go with five blocks and 22 digs. Natalie Nelmark finished with 13 kills anda block for Northeast Range while Maizy Sundblad talled 43 set assists and 10 digs.
The Timberwolves were led by Rachel Coughlin’s 14 kills, six blocks and 13 digs. Katrina Seliskar tallied 31 set assists and three ace serves. Madeline Kallberg finished with seven kills and two aces. Kate Coughlin and Kellen Thomas added five kills each.
Northeast Range and Ely were both in action Tuesday night. The Nighthawks will take the court again on Thursday hosting Hill City. Both teams will take part in the Mesabi East tournament on Saturday.
South Ridge 3,
North Woods 0
At Cook, the Grizzlies couldn’t get enough going Monday night as they fell at home to visiting South Ridge 3-0.
Skyler Yernatich led with five kills and seven digs. Hannah Kinsey had five kills. Abbi Shuster finished with 15 digs and Morgan Burnett tallied 10 set assists, three ace serves and four kills.
North Woods will be at the Mesabi East tournament on Saturday.
International Falls 3
Hibbing 1
INT’L. FALLS — The Broncos downed the Bluejackets in four games, 25-15, 15-25, 28-26, 25-13 Monday on the road.
Hibbing was led by Kylie Huusko with 10 kills. Lucy Gabrielson and Ariana Jaynes each had five.
Jerzie Gustafson had 21 assists, and Gabrielson had three. Gustafson and Bella Scaia each had two aces. Bailey Broker had eight blocks, and Gabrielson had three. Scaia and Gustafson each had 15 digs.
