NASHWAUK — Trailing 36-35 with just under 2:30 to play, Northeast Range High School girls basketball coach Paxton Goodsky needed someone to step up.
The Nighthawks’ mentor got that and one better.
Natalie Nelmark hit the go-ahead basket with 2:11 to play, then she and Thia Lossing both hit big baskets as Northeast Range pulled out a 43-39 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Those two shots took away a stellar performance from the Spartans’ Claire Clusiau, who dropped in 30 points.
“It was a tough game for us,” Goodsky said. “A lot of kids stepped up. The seniors stepped up late in the game. Natalie played well. We got a little panicky there at the end, but I was glad we held our composure.
“I thought we moved the ball well. We got the ball inside to Nat because she had a little size advantage. She did a good job. Clusiau was tough to stop, but it was an overall good win. That’s two in a row.”
It was another frustrating loss for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Turnovers did the Spartans in, especially in the first half, as they trailed by seven at the half, 20-13.
“It was our first game after the holiday, and even though we practiced, they came out flat,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kelly Kukkonen said. “We were turning the ball over, not playing our game. They were playing at the other teams’ level, not their level.
“I told them that someone had to step up, and Claire stepped up, but everyone else needs to start helping out, too. I lit a fire under them, and they came out and made a comeback.”
Even though his team was leading by seven, Goodsky had one thing in mind before the second half started.
“We tried to slow down Clusiau,” Goodsky said. “That’s mainly what it was, trying to slow her down. She had some tough buckets. She’s a tough player.”
Kukkonen’s pep talk and Clusiau’s helped the Spartans cut into that seven-point deficit.
Nashwauk-Keewatin battled back and took a 33-31 lead.
“We could have taken care of the ball a lot better,” Goodsky said. “I wanted to get the ball into Thia’s hands at the end of the game. She’s a senior, and she can handle that pressure a little more.”
Aili Bee would score four points and Clusiau three to make it 36-35 Nashwauk-Keewatin.
That’s when Nelmark stepped up.
The Nighthawks’ senior nailed a two-pointer with 2:11 to play to give Northeast Range the lead, then another basket by Nelmark and one by Lossing made it 41-36 Nighthawks with 48 seconds remaining.
“That (basket by Nelmark) was huge,” Goodsky said. “It was a big momentum swing, too. They had the momentum. We hit that and it slowed that down a little bit. It stopped the bleeding.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin got a little quick with its shots with those late leads, and that cost the Spartans.
“I tried to do a simple five-out, but with the pace of the game, they wanted to shoot,” Kukkonen said. “That is great because we need to score, but in a close game like that, when you’re up by one or two, you have to be conscious of the shots you’re taking.”
Jazlynn Svaleson had a basket and Clusiau had a free throw to make it 41-39 with 6.9 seconds to play, then Lossing hit those free throws to seal the game for the Nighthawks.
“She stepped up big with two free throws at the end,” Goodsky said. “They responded well.”
Nelmark led Northeast Range with 19 points. Lossing finished with 10.
Clusiau was the only Spartan in double figures. Katie Kinkel had five and Svaleson four.
NR 20 23 — 43
NK 13 26 — 39
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 6, Maizy Sundblad 4, Morgan Bush 2, Natalie Nelmark 19, Thia Lossing 10, Else Bee 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 4, Katie Kinkel 5, Claire Clusiau 30.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 11; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 4-6; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-7; 3-pointers; Sundblad.
Greenway 55
Bigfork 41
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville had 21 points as the Raiders beat the Huskies in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Frankie Cuellar with 11 and Chloe Hansen 10.
Kembry Pearson had 13 to pace Bigfork. Memphys Tendrup had 10.
BHS 17 24 — 41
GHS 22 33 — 55
Bigfork: Madyson Tendrup 6, Memphys Tendrup 10, Kristen Grover 5, Kembry Pearson 13, Josie Kinn 2, Eleanor Patro 5.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 3, Klara Fincke 4, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 11, Layla Miskovich 1, Chloe Hansen 10, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 18; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: 4-5; Greenway 6-7; 3-pointers: Memphys Tendrup 3, Patro, Hansen 2, Jadin Saville 3.
