BABBITT—For the last five years, Northeast Range has been unable to field a boys’ basketball team.

That changed this season, however, as the Nighthawks returned to the court last week under the guidance of head coach Cody Siebert for their first game since 2018. With 10 players on their roster, Northeast Range has been learning quite a bit but Siebert says his team is just excited for the chance to play again.

