BABBITT—For the last five years, Northeast Range has been unable to field a boys’ basketball team.
That changed this season, however, as the Nighthawks returned to the court last week under the guidance of head coach Cody Siebert for their first game since 2018. With 10 players on their roster, Northeast Range has been learning quite a bit but Siebert says his team is just excited for the chance to play again.
“They’ve been accepting of what this year means,” Siebert said. “It’s hard because we only have one kid who’s ever played competitive basketball in his life. We’re one game in and they can see what I’ve been trying to point out to them. They see it on tape and now they can see it for themselves. They’re ready to adjust and learn along the way.”
Senior Wyatt Martin is that lone player with experience. Siebert says the point guard’s play will help determine just how much the Nighthawks can grow.
“He grew up and played in Hibbing before moving to Embarrass with his father a couple of years ago. He’s our point guard. He’s the one on the floor with experience and he’s the one showing these newer guys how things are supposed to run.”
Growing up in the Babbitt area, Siebert says his time as a basketball player, as well as the time spent more recently in the area as a law enforcement officer has helped him take the steps to get the program off the ground again.
“I grew up around this part. I was in the gym ever since I could walk. I grew up and graduated in Babbitt and ended up coming back for work. My first year up here, they had a team but that was five years ago. They ended up folding the program. I ended up working in the community and the kids mentioned to me how much they wanted to bring it back so I felt like I had to help step up and get the ball rolling. We practiced all last year but didn’t have an official varsity team until this year.”
But it’s still not smooth sailing for Northeast Range. After having around 18 kids practicing last year, Siebert says there’s only about 10 this year. And not all of those kids will dress for varsity.
“We lost quite a bit but hopefully we can turn that around.”
As a team, Siebert hopes his players continue to show growth and end up loving the game much like he did.
“I hope we can fix what we need to fix and start becoming more competitive. I don’t expect to win many games but if we can improve and start being competitive, that would be huge for us.”
Simply put, the chance to have basketball back in Babbitt is something Siebert hopes the town and surrounding area takes pride in.
“I think it’s huge just to have this, not only for them but for our community as well. We’ve been missing stuff to do on Friday nights for years now just as a community. I think it brings it all together. I wouldn’t be where I’m at in my life if I didn’t have sports growing up. It’s a good way to burn off energy and learn discipline. It can help make you a good person in the long run at the very minimum.”
