Nighthawks ready to use every swimmer on their roster

BABBITT — Northeast Range/Ely girls swimming coach Cheri DeBeltz might not have big numbers, but she more than makes up for that with a lot of quality athletes.
The Nighthawks only have 19 swimmers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive in Section 7A.
There might be bigger teams in the section, but DeBeltz believes this team, at least individually, can give a run for their money.
“The girls are just as talented as they are,” DeBeltz said. “The team goal is to get better and improve on our individual times and section qualifications. We might even break a couple of our team records along the way.”
DeBeltz only has one senior, Lauren Olson, who has only been on the team for two seasons.
“She was here a number of years back, and she rejoined last year,” DeBeltz said. “She enjoyed it. She’s a great personality to have on the team, and she’s filling in the strokes we needed.
“She’s filling in the depth we didn’t have in those areas. It’s fun to have her with us.”
The junior class is composed of Lily Tedrick, Maggie Dammon, Grace Sundell, Morgan McClellan and Kelly Thompson.
“We have some distance swimmers in there,” DeBeltz said. “They fill a big portion of our team. They’ve been in our swimming program for a number of years.”
Two sophomores, Esther Anderson and Rose Schlosser will be instrumental in Northeast Range/Ely’s success.
“Esther will be filling in in the backstroke,” DeBeltz said. “Rose, we’re working with her on swimming some freestyles. They will be taking on more senior roles coming into this season.
“We also have some younger girls who will be an integral part of the team, especially depth purposes. We will utilize everyone the way we can. Everyone is an asset to our team.”
As for what events each of those swimmers will compete in, that’s still a work in progress.
“Something I’ve learned in the swimming community is going off the best times, and that is how I will come up with the best lineup,” DeBeltz said. “Our top times will go in the relays, but I also have to look at which relays they do.
“We want to go after it and medal in them. We’re also shooting for some team records this year. How can we better those kids in those events to get those records attained this year.”
Still, Debeltz is realistic because the bigger teams like Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Rock Ridge will have definite advantages over her team.
“It’s going to be tough, but we’ll continue on,” DeBeltz said. “I’m excited to see what the girls can do. They’ve done well the last couple of years. We can still be competitive with everyone even though we’re a small school.”
The Nighthawks will be getting a brand new timing system in their pool.
“The booster club was able to fundraise enough to get that done,” DeBeltz said. “The girls are excited to swim with that and not the stop watches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.