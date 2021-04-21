Nighthawks ready to fly with new coach Donais

BABBITT — First-year head coach Aaron Donais wants to keep things simple for the Northeast Range baseball team as the team adjusts to playing with a new coach after a year off from organized baseball.
For Donais, that means putting his athletes in places they can be successful and using his team’s flexibility to the Nighthawks’ advantage.
“We don’t want to overcomplicate things in a year like this,” Donais said. “We want the athleticism to take over. Let a guy go out there and hit the ball and make some plays. Simple things like throwing strikes will be important. We have to get ahead in the count to give our defense a chance. Some of that stuff that we preach is going to be more important this year.”
Without a summer ball team of their own, most players for Northeast Range haven’t played competitive baseball since the spring of 2019. Three players -- Braylyn Lislegard, Jackson Levens and Elliot Levens -- did play summer ball, however, and Donais says they’ll need to lead the pack in the beginning of the season
“Out of everybody on the roster, they’re the most fresh. They got some reps in 2020 where everybody else has been off since 2019. To start, they’ll be the three I expect to jump out of the gate a little faster.”
Lislegard is one of three seniors on the team and he’ll be joined by Isaac Hendrickson and R.J. Bielejeski on the leadership front. Donais says all three are expected to have a big impact for this year’s team.
The Nighthawks, like many other teams, have had limited time on the diamond due to cold weather and poor field conditions. More unique to Northeast Range, however, is that their gym is unavailable right now due to renovations. Donais says the team has held most of its practices on the football field, but that hasn’t deterred his team’s enthusiasm in the opening weeks.
“Everybody wants to get after it right now. We’re in the same boat as everyone else with the weather but we’re just itching to get out there and play some games.”
The Nighthawks will be moving a few players around in the early season and the lack of a diamond to play on has made finding permanent spots a little more difficult according to their coach.
“There’s been a lot of floating around and seeing what works. It’s been challenging so far without a field but people have been able to fill in at some different spots depending on what situation we’re in. They’re learning to become flexible and picking things up fast. We’ve got a lot of guys ready to shift with that and it’s good to see them learning quickly.”
Other players expected to contribute to this year’s squad include Dillon Gorsma, Caleb Berry, Wyatt Gorsma and Landyn Houghton. Donais says many of his players are showing a willingness to jump on the mound as well, but notes that pitching will still be one of the team’s weak points in the beginning of the season.
“Pitching depth could be a challenge. I don’t think we are unique in being concerned with that. Losing the 2020 season has really hurt pitching development.”
On being a new head coach, Donais says making sure his new philosophy meshes with the athletes as they transition from one skipper to another will be key this season. However he expects that shouldn’t be much of an issue.
“I coached in Ely before this and our kids that did play summer ball played up there. So a handful are familiar with me through that but a lot of these kids have had me as a teacher as well at the school so there are already some relationships built with most of the kids through the classroom.
“Things will be different. They have to get used to my style and how our coaching staff does things differently. It’s important to validate where those kids are coming from after learning under one coach for so long. We know we have to listen to their input and kind of mesh the philosophies together. There’s a little give and take there but there hasn’t been much headbutting out of the gate here.”
The goal for the Nighthawks this year is to grow and get better. Hopefully by the end of the season, that translates into some playoff wins.
“We want to keep things simple and come to compete every day. Try to get a little bit better each practice or game and put ourselves in a spot near the end of the season to go on a little bit of a run.”
