DULUTH — The Northeast Range/Ely High School girls swimming team placed sixth at the 2022 Andrea Soderlind Invite at the Duluth East High School Pool Saturday.

Sauk Rapids-Rice won the meet with 637 points, followed by Proctor/Hermantown with 345, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 323, Holdingford 268, Ogilvie/Mora 220, then the Nighthawks at 192.

