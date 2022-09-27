Nighthawks place 6th at Soderlind Invite: Tedrick wins 100 breaststroke for Northeast Range/Ely G Giombetti Sep 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DULUTH — The Northeast Range/Ely High School girls swimming team placed sixth at the 2022 Andrea Soderlind Invite at the Duluth East High School Pool Saturday.Sauk Rapids-Rice won the meet with 637 points, followed by Proctor/Hermantown with 345, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 323, Holdingford 268, Ogilvie/Mora 220, then the Nighthawks at 192.Two Harbors/Silver had 159.5, Duluth Denfeld 103 and the Greyhounds with 65.5.Northeast Range/Ely did get one first-place finish in the meet, Lily Tedrick in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.03.The Nighthawks placed second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.51. Maggie Dammann, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland made up the team.Placing 12th were Esther Andreson, Via DeBeltz, Cedar Ohlhauser and Emilia Swenson in 2:22.88.In the 200 freestyle McClelland placed seventh in 2:20.24, and Anderson was 15th in 2:31.60.Tedrick placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:30.50. Ohlhauser was 15th in the 50 freestyle (30.28).Larson placed seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.27, and McClelland was sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.49).In the 200 freestyle relay, Larson, Tedrick, Anderson and McClelland placed third in 1:52.66. Ice, Swenson, Dammann and DeBeltz were 13th in 2:11.48.Dammann was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:17.64).The 400 freestyle relay team of Larson, Anderson, Ohlhauser and Swenson placed 11th in 4:35.13. Ice, Krekelberg, Dammann and Tuuli Koivisto were 16th in 4:57.88. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Northeast Range/ely Girls Swimming Soderlind Invite Lily Tedrick Sport Swimming Anna Larson Freestyle Morgan Mcclelland Relay Esther Andreson Breaststroke Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bois Forte convenience store project near Eveleth moves forward Rebecca ‘Becky’ Kay Radle Burglaries in Clinton/Cherry Townships result in arrests Grief relief in an abandoned mine pit Gordon Bjellos Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
