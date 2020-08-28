Nighthawks looking for personal, team growth

BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swimming team is a young squad with only one senior and two juniors.

The rest of the roster is made up of seventh- to 10th-graders, said Cheri DeBeltz, second year head coach.

“We are looking forward to see what this season brings us in the pool,’’ said DeBeltz, who previously served one year as the team’s assistant.

“We are hopeful for another successful season of personal and team growth.’’

The girls will start out the season Sept. 1 when they host International Falls at 3 p.m. in Babbitt.

No further information was available.

