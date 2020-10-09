BABBITT — The Northeast Range volleyball team will depend on a number of juniors to lead them through the 2020 season.
The team lost setter Laura Poderzay to graduation, along with outside hitter Maude Lenz and Shelby Nelson, and is in the process of putting together its roster.
“The junior class (eight players) is huge. What I need this year is for them to step up and do the job.’’
The key returners making up the junior class is Jenna Smith, who is more of a defensive specialist and also played libero last season. Head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperfer anticipates moving her to outside hitter because she can swing.
“She could do anything we asked last year. Her strength is outside hitter. ... She loves swinging at the ball.’’
The coach expects the most impactful player will be Hannah Reichensperger, who does a lot of hitting. “I would expect great things out of Hannah this season.’’
Middle hitter Natalie Nelmark, who has excellent hands, is also expected to make a mark this year after showing “a lot of growth throughout the season last year. I would expect to see big things out of Natalie in the middle,’’ Rogers-Reichensperger said.
Audrey Anderson will be another cog on the team with experience as outside hitter and defensive specialist.
Rogers-Reichensperger said Danica Sundblad is in the running for the No. 1 libero spot after putting in a lot of time with her Minnesota North team. “She can take anything head on.’’
Junior Thia Lossing (who has always been a middle) played a lot of junior varsity in 2019 and is coming around nicely, according to the coach. “She’s really got her bearings this year’’ and is “court smart.’’
Another up-and-coming player is freshman Edee Flug, who is “very athletic and has that never-say-die attitude.’’ The coach expects lots of contributions from her as an outside hitter.
As far as setting goals for her team, Rogers-Reichensperger said the squad has been holding steady at .500 the last couple seasons. “A .500 season (in 2020) would be really nice.’’
Naming the starting setter will make the team more consistent this year. “They really run the team,’’ even though the position is the most underrated on a volleyball team, she said.
As far as who the favorite is this season, she believes the section is more up for grabs this year.
The Nighthawks have a 12-game schedule and Rogers-Reichensperger said “winning six of those 12 would be a great goal.’’
At the same time, she remains confident in her squad.
“Little teams can do great things sometimes.’’
A big goal is just to have her team stay healthy.
“I’m hoping we can just stay injury and sickness free despite COVID.’’
—
Northeast Range opens the season Monday at home against Cherry.
