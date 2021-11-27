Nighthawks hope to push the pace a bit more this season

BABBITT — The Northeast Range girls’ basketball team might look old on paper with five seniors headlining their roster, but the team looks pretty young after that, according to head coach Paxton Goodsky.
The Nighthawks hope the combination of young and old will help them make strides as the season gets set to begin on Monday with a road contest at North Woods.
On his team’s first few weeks of practice, Goodsky says the energy is high and the late run Northeast Range made a few weeks ago in the section volleyball tournament has helped keep the team excited.
“Getting back in the gym, you can tell they were excited to get back to work,” Goodsky said. “Making a deep run in the volleyball season I think added to that energy. It pushed basketball back a little bit but I think that competitive drive will transfer over to this season.”
Graduating two seniors in Willa Koivisto and Alexia Lightfeather, the Nighthawks bring 10 players to their roster in grades 9-12. Goodsky says it’s likely all 10 will see playing time this year and he hopes his squad will be able to play an uptempo game.
“We might look old on paper but after the five seniors, we’re not that old. We’ll have a lot more kids in the rotation this year so I’m hoping we can push the pace a little more this year”
The Nighthawks will lean on senior Jenna Smith for plenty of their scoring. Goodsky is excited to see what Smith can do after missing out on quite a bit of last season.
“She should be ready to go this year. We’re going to rely on her quite a bit for ball handling and scoring this year. She had some issues take her off the court last year but that shouldn’t be a problem for her this year.”
Other seniors on the Northeast Range roster include Aili Bee, Natalie Nelmark, Thia Lossing and Erin Backe.
“Quite a few of them can shoot the ball. Natalie has been great for us defensively as well so we hope we can continue to rely on her for that.
Underclassmen Maizy and Danica Sundblad as well as Else Bee will also be key factors for Northeast Range.
“Maizy did a great job scoring for us last year as just an eighth grader so I’m excited to see what she can do in her freshman year. Danica and Else are two other freshmen we want to see get up to speed and get some good minutes from them”
Able to start their season in November as opposed to January last season, Goodsky says being back to normal and having more time to practice and develop should help the Nighthawks out this year.
“We only have 10 girls so we have to use what we have. We want to become a competitive team and I think starting on time and having more days available to us will be important to that. The late start was sort of sprung on us last year and I don’t think it ended up doing any teams any favors.”
When Northeast Range opens their season Monday at North Woods, Goodsky hopes to see a defensive effort that leads to points on the offensive end.
“I just want to show that we’ve improved. Hopefully we can push the floor a bit, get out in transition and find some buckets. We’ve struggled previously on the offensive end so hopefully we can turn our defense into offense.”
