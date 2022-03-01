BABBITT — The No. 16 Northeast Range girls’ basketball team lived to play another day Monday night, taking down No. 17 Silver Bay 60-32 in a Section 7A play-in game.
The win sends them to tonight’s round of 16 game where they will take on top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Nighthawks split their regular season matchups with the Mariners 1-1. Head coach Paxton Goodsky said his team came out and played a high-energy game in order to take the rubber match.
“We opened the game really well with a 15-0 run on them,” Goodsky said. We had a lot of intensity and we were taking some good quality shots. Splitting with them in the regular season, we wanted to make sure we came out fast this time around.”
The Nighthawks closed out the game in a similar fashion with a 19-1 run.
“I thought we moved the ball well and just had that energy we needed. Our defense was solid too during those stretches.”
Natalie Nelmark led the Northeast Range scoring effort with 16 points. Thia Lossing added 14. Jenna Smith and Maizy Sundblad finished with 11.
Danika Thompson led the Mariners with 15 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl and Northeast Range will do battle tonight at 6 p.m.
In other 7A play-in action, No. 15 Wrenshall defeated No. 18 Nashwauk-Keewatin 78-63, while No. 14 Carlton defeated No. 19 Fond du Lac Ojibwe 48-41.
SB 15 17 — 32
NR 27 33 — 60
Silver Bay: Nysjah Lillis 2, Colleen Szurpicki 4, Danika Thompson 15, Madison Ollman 7, Izzy Carey 4; Three pointers: Thompson 3, Ollman 1; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 4, Maizy Sundblad 11, Natalie Nelmark 16, Jenna Smith 11, Thia Lossing 14, Elsie Bee 4; Three pointers: Sundblad 1, Smith 2, Lossing 2; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 80
Northland 68
REMER — Isaac Asuma became Cherry’s all-time leading scorer as the Tigers beat the Eagles Monday on the road.
Asuma poured in 36 points and surpassed Jessica Schroetter, who had 1, 797 points in her career.
Noah Asuma added 17 points.
Northland was led by Alec Wake with 18 points. Nathan Johnson had 16 points, Nolan Carlson 15 and Aiden Carlson 12.
CHS 48 32 — 80
NHS 37 31 — 68
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 36, Noah Asuma 17, Isaiah Asuma 8, Sam Serna 7, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 8, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Northland: Nolan Carlson 15, Aiden Carlson 12, Ron Day 3, Alec Wake 18, Liam Wake 4, Nathan Johnson 16.
Total Fouls: Cherry ; Northland 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry ; Northland 14-17; 3-pointers: Nolan Carlson, Aiden Carlson 2, Day, Alec Wake 2.
