Nighthawks fly past Vikings, 3-1

Northeast Range 3,

Littlefork-Big Falls 1

At Littlefork, the Northeast Range volleyball team battled their way to a 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 30-28, 25-17) victory Tuesday over Littlefork-Big Falls.

Hannah Reichensperger led the Nighthawks with 33 kills, 27 digs and seven blocks, while Maizy Sundblad engineered the offense with 38 set assists. Erin Backe also came up with 16 digs, while Thia Lossing dug up 12 volleyballs.

The Nighthawks play at Silver Bay Monday.

