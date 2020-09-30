BABBITT — The winning streak for the Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swim team came to an end Tuesday as they fell to Two Harbors in their home pool, 50-43.
The Nighthawks picked up three wins on the night beginning with a win in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of McKenna Coughlin, Morgan McClelland, Anna Larson and Kelly Thompson finished first after putting down a time of 1:58.12 to win the event.
The Nighthawks then earned a win in the 100 backstroke with Esther Anderson picking up the W for her team. Anderson touched the wall first in the race, stopping the clock at 1:20.16 for the win.
The final Nighthawks win of the meet came in the 400 freestyle relay with McClelland, Larson, Thompson and Cedar Olhauser winning the event this time after stopping their clock at 4:23.84.
The Nighthawks will be home again tonight when they play host to Eveleth-Gilbert.
Two Harbors 50, Northeast Range/Ely 43
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 2:26.56; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, DeBeltz, Cedar Olhauser, McKenna Coughlin), 2:28.97; 3, Two Harbors B, 2:30.84.
200 freestyle: 1, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 2:16.97; 2, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:27.34; 3, Anna Larson, NRE, 2:33.25.
200 individual medley: 1, Ella Swoverland, TH, 2:50.28; 2, Olhauser, NRE, 2:54.81; 3, Erica Kaczrowski, TH, 2:57.15.
50 freestyle: 1, Livia Dugas, TH, 28.44; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 28.75; 3, Maddy Bjornstad, TH, 29.03.
100 butterfly: 1, Swoverland, TH, 1:17.31; 2, Larson, NRE, 1:23.57; 3, Josie Falk, TH, 1:33.72.
100 freestyle: 1, Dugas, TH, 1:02.90; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:03.81; 3, Bjornstad, TH, 1:06.22.
500 freestyle: 1, Cruikshank, TH, 5:59.38; 2, McClelland, NRE, 6:35.65; 3, Marlee Hogenson, 6:47.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Coughlin, McClelland, Larson, Thompson), 1:58.12; 2, Two Harbors A, 1:58.81; 3, Northeast Range/Ely B (Fedders, Sundell, Anderson, Olson), 2:12.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Anderson, NRE, 1:20.16; 2, Casey Underdale, TH, 1:23.43; 3, Kaczrowski, TH, 1:23.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Claire Esse, TH, 1:32.22; 2, Sarah Swardstrom, TH, 1:34.35; 3, Evie Cavalier, NRE, 1:43.38.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (McClelland, Larson, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:23.84; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Coughlin, Wolter, Anderson, Fedders), 4:54.81.
