Nighthawks bring grit, focus and determination to the court

BABBITT — After Northeast Range’s first game of the season, head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger liked what she saw from her team.
Despite a 3-1 loss to Ely, “it went much better than I had expected’’ with a shorthanded varsity squad and girls playing positions they’re not used to.
“They all just didn’t let the ball hit the ground,’ Rogers-Reichensperger said. “I haven’t seen this type of grit. I think we’re going to have a gritty season.’’
The level of focus and determination has been there since practice began.
“Their mindset is different, so my mindset is different. They’re in it to win it.’’
The Nighthawks return freshman setter Maizy Sundblad, who had a strong season as an eighth-grader and played club volleyball last spring.
“There’s a whole different level in her play. You can just tell the difference’’ after she had so many more touches in the club games.
Her sister and defensive specialist Danica Sundblad also benefited from playing more games last spring.
Ironically Danica (who “can jump out of the gym’’) was used as an outside hitter against Ely. “The kid did amazing. She’s keeping the ball in play, while playing really, really smart ball.’’
Senior Hannah Reichensperger will no doubt lead Northeast Range. The 6-foot-1-inch middle hitter has already given a verbal commitment to Division I Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.
“I expect big things from her. She expects big things from herself.’’
“We have a lot of strength in Hannah,’’ who had 23 kills in the opener, said Rogers-Reichensperger. “She did very well. She’s a sophisticated player,’’ who can adjust to just about anything.
The team has seven seniors for the 2021 season.
That also includes middle hitter Natalie Nelmark, who had some mighty swings against Ely. I see the progress in her.’’ The other 12th-graders are senior right side hitter Thia Lossing, middle or right side hitter Amara Lampton, outside hitter/defensive specialist Jenna Smith, left side hitter Audrey Anderson and outside hitter/defensive specialist Erin Vacke.
Rogers-Reichensperger loves all of them and what special qualities each one brings to the court.
Rounding out the squad is junior Morgan Bush and sophomores Edee Flug and Aubree Gerlovich. Asked about Bush, the coach said, “She’s another kid who I could use anywhere.’’
The girls have set their goals high.
“If you would ask any of the players what their dream is, their dream is to go to state. Their play is demonstrating that. They all have that common goal.’’
Even if Northeast Range doesn’t make it to state, “they want to do better as a team.’’
The team’s drive is another strength for Northeast Range.
“They have a drive that we as coaches haven’t seen. That can take them places. It’s a common drive among all of them,’’ Rogers-Reichensperger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.