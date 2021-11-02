BABBITT – Northeast Range volleyball coach Jodi Reichensperger says there’s a different air about her team as they prepared for today’s Section 7A semifinal contest with top-seeded Barnum.
The No. 2 Nighthawks will look to upset the Bombers if they hope to keep their season alive, but Reichensperger believes her team is playing their best volleyball of the season at the right time.
“It’s like they don’t even need me right now,” Reichensperger said of her players. “They can run their own practice. The drive and tenacity I’ve seen these last two days has been amazing. Practices went really well the last two days and they just have this different air about them, different than I’ve ever seen before.”
Northeast Range hasn’t faced Barnum this season, but after watching some film on the Bombers, Reichensperger can tell they’re a solid squad.
“They have some really nice hitters that we’ll need to be well aware of. They have a leftie who plays outside and can really place the ball anywhere. We’ve been focusing the last two days of practice on preparing for that and really just refining our defense. Our defense has been better in the playoffs than it has been all season so I think you can always find a way to get better on that end of the court.”
Reichensperger says the team has been trending upward all season long and that started on day one where they decided 2021 would not be a rebuilding season but a season where they were prepared to make a playoff run.
“It feels like plenty of girls graduate each year and then it’s like starting over trying to fill their spots. But that’s not the case this season. We did have to replace three seniors but we did it fast and the girls just showed what they could do on the court.”
Compared to the 2020 season, Reichensperger said even the stress of Covid has mostly evaporated from the Nighthawks gym.
“Last year we were constantly thinking about when we could get shut down or if we were going to have playoffs. We had a little scare before MEA Weekend and we went into playoffs without seeing each other for six days. It was hard but the girls came back ready to go. Not even Covid would stop us.”
The Nighthawks have also had to contend with what feels like a home gym constantly under construction. After being able to push back work on their gym floors to this week, Northeast Range was able to enjoy two home playoff games before heading to a neutral site.
“Now we’re practicing in the municipal building in Babbitt. But I’m just grateful we were able to have playoff games at home and we still have a space to practice. All we need is a regulation court, regulation net and volleyballs and we’re good to go.
“The girls aren’t letting anything get in there way, not a court, another team or even me as a coach.”
Reichensperger believes the Nighthawks are playing so well that’s important for her to not slow her own team if possible.
“I’ve been there before where a coach can really hinder a team’s play. Whether its actions or body language or our words, I just need to stay out of their way. Us three coaches have done all we can to prepare them and they’re executing at practice so let’s see if that follows through to the game tomorrow.”
The prep work is done. Now, Northeast Range needs to show on the court exactly what they’re capable of.
“I told them to get a good night’s sleep and take care of yourself. They play better when they’re rested. When we have long weeks with three games and a tournament on Saturday, those weeks get really hard.
“Our mantra has been ‘we didn’t come this far just to come this far,’ and I think they want to know what it’s all about to go to state. They’re feeding off that energy and thinking about the team from Tower in 2004 that made it to state for the first time. They’re ready to experience that.”
Northeast Range and Barnum will do battle today at 5:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.