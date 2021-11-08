HIBBING – The Northeast Range volleyball team has had a problem with digging themselves an early hole that they then force themselves to climb out of.
Saturday, the hole they dug in their Section 7A championship game with South Ridge was too much, as the Nighthawks saw their season come to an end by a score of 3-1 (25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23).
For head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger and the rest of the Nighthawks, the loss was a disappointing way to go out, but there was plenty to be pleased with after the special season they pieced together.
“At the beginning of the season, my goal was to be .500,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “I would have been okay with a .500 season. I didn’t expect to be in the section finals and I don’t think anyone else thought we would be here either so I’m good with that.
“There’s been so much growth. Looking at our early video from when we played South Ridge, we were a completely different team back in September than we are now.”
The opening set started off strong for Northeast Range as they ran out to a 9-2 lead that made it look like they were in the driver’s seat. An ace from Natalie Nelmark and a block from Hannah Reichensperger got things going for the early 3-0 lead.
Reichensperger kept things going with three more kills before a Panthers error put them up by seven, 9-2. Coming out of a timeout, South Ridge looked to regroup and turn the tides of the match.
A Nighthawks error and a kill from Svea Snickers cut the deficit to five while Megan Bergum won a tip point at the net to make it 9-5. Another Nighthawks error followed by a second Snickers kill made things a game, with Northeast Range leading by just two, 9-7.
It was from there that Rogers-Reichensperger could feel the game getting away from her team.
“I felt like the whole match was a matter of us always playing catchup. We started off 9-2 and let that slide. It’s 9-2 and immediately … I felt the energy shift, at one point, where all of a sudden it’s 9-3 and we’re playing catchup from the mental part of the game. … Physically I think we can outperform south ridge. Mentally, they had the mental game on us.”
The two teams hung close together with each other for the rest of the set with multiple ties occurring all the way up to 22-all. Nelmark and Reichensperger kept Northeast Range in it, with timely kills and blocks staving off Bergum, Snickers and South Ridge sophomore Kaitaia Klemetsen.
A hitting error from the Nighthawks put South Ridge up by one and they closed out the set with a kill from Klemetsen and another hitting error from Northeast Range, 25-22.
South Ridge took the momentum they found at the end of game one and ran with it to a dominant performance in game two.
Snickers looked unbeatable in the early-going, helping her team out to a 10-3 lead. And when Snickers wasn’t putting kills away, the Nighthawks struggled to string their offense together. The set soon got out of reach for them as the Panthers cruised 25-14.
“We did have some challenges passing from the back row. That was our biggest problem and it’s all we have worked on since playoffs started. It’s only been passing. At one point we had it working and then we didn’t. Today we didn’t have it.”
A bright spot in the second set was freshman setter Maizy Sundblad recording her 1,000th career set assist. Being the lone starter to return next season. Rogers-Reichsperger is excited about what’s to come for Sundblad.
“It’s really big shoes to fill when five of your six starters are seniors. Maizy will come back and she’ll be a force because she’s had this experience but there are still big shoes to fill.”
The Nighthawks grabbed an early 5-2 lead in the third set but watched it slip away as South Ridge took 11 of the next 13 points to swing the momentum back in their favor. Some timely kills from Nelmark helped Northeast Range work their way back in both at 13-8 and 18-15. Later, a big block from Nelmark knotted the set at 19 and another gave her team the lead, 20-19.
The third set proved to be Nelmark’s game as she came up big in the final stretch. Tied at 21, Nelmark recorded four straight kills to close things out, 25-21, staving off Northeast Range’s elimination for the time being.”
“That’s what we needed,” Rogers-Reichensperger said of Nelmark. She came through when we needed her to come through. You can’t have an ebb and flow in a match with your top hitter in the back row and then nothing in the front. Natalie proved she can handle our front row when Hannah isn’t there.”
The fourth set was a close affair, but ultimately, the Panthers were able to outlast the Nighthawks, closing things out 25-22 to advance to the state tournament. Not the result she wanted for her team or for her daughter Hannah, Rogers-Reichensperger said it was the end of a chapter in her daughter’s excellent career.
Somebody from Tower-Soudan gave me a picture and it was Hannah at two weeks old with the Tower-Soudan volleyball team. That’s her first day of volleyball and we just ended it now. It’s been special. At times, Hannah and I could’ve killed each other and she won’t even hug me right now because it’s too hard. It’s been an honor and a privilege to watch her grow and to be able to coach her.”
Reichensperger will play for Division I Illinois State University next fall.
On the team as a whole, Rogers-Reichensperger won’t forget how special this team and it’s players were.
“It’s been an honor to watch her and her teammates grow. To watch this team lift each other up this season was so special. They can’t do anything without each other.”
Section 7AA
Greenway 3
Proctor 1
HERMANTOWN — The Raiders got 40 assists, four digs and two kills from Lexi Hammer to capture the Section 7AA title over the Rails by the scores of 16-25, 28-26, 25-23, 26-24 Saturday.
Bri Miller had 18 kills, six digs and two blocks; Emma Markovich 12 kills and 14 digs; Kyra Williams seven kills and seven digs; Ellie Vekich 16 digs; Ava Johnson seven kills and three digs; and Jadin Saville two blocks.
