Nighthawks’ 7A title chances comes down to duel with Panthers

BABBITT – The Northeast Range volleyball team will be on a singular mission today in their Section 7A championship game with South Ridge.
That mission? Make history.
Looking at the history of Babbitt-Embarrass and Northeast Range, no volleyball team has ever made it to this point in the season. Now, the No. 2 Nighthawks will get a chance to go even further when they battle the No. 3 Panthers at 4 p.m. today in Hibbing with a trip to state on the line.
Northeast Range head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger believes that this year’s team is shouldering that historic responsibility and using it to fuel their deep playoff run.
“In my heart, that’s what’s driving them,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “No one in our history has made it this far and they want to be the history makers on that court on Saturday.”
Following the Nighthawks 3-1 win over No. 1 Barnum on Wednesday, the team stuck around to watch the second game between top-seeded Ely and South Ridge. The Nighthawks left after the second set with Ely leading 2-0 but were surprised to learn the tables had turned in a flash after they left with the Panthers upsetting the Timberwolves 3-2.
“Things can change dramatically and a game like that was proof of it. This is the playoffs and you really can’t take anything for granted. That’s really our game plan going into Saturday. Do not take anything for granted at this point.”
The Nighthawks own a 3-2 win over the Panthers back on Sept. 20. Having that win in their pocket is all the more reason not to get complacent against South Ridge.
“South Ridge is a very speedy team on defense and they cover everything. We need to be on our toes and ready to go for just about anything they can throw at us.”
The two teams have other connections between them as well. Both fall within St. Louis County Schools ISD 2142 and both had to pull off upsets to make it to the finals.
“It’s a two-seed versus a three-seed. The majority of the sections end up with a one-seed against the other one-seed so I’m really darn proud of South Ridge and Northeast Range both making it here. It just shows what little schools can do.”
Downing top-seeded Barnum in four sets on Wednesday, Rogers-Reichensperger says some people were surprised to see her team come out on top. The coach, however, had no problem believing in her team from start to finish.
“I think we did surprise some people with that win but I don’t think for one minute that the girls didn’t believe they could do it. Their mindset is something that a coach would dream of.
“They are really not letting anything get in their way. With the way practices have gone this week, all three of us coaches look at each other in awe about how well they’re practicing and how focused they are on their goal.”
Even when the Bombers stole the second set from Northeast Range to knot things up, Rogers-Reichensperger said her team was quick to forget about the errors and forge ahead.
“No one was anxious. I wasn’t upset. They put it behind them and got back to business in the third and fourth. They got the bad set out of the way and didn’t let it impact them at all.”
In today’s championship, the Nighthawks will need more of that mentality.
“There was a certain calmness about them. They didn’t get riled up when the stakes were high. If you’re not shaken by that, then you’re playing cool, calm and collected and that’s what they showed.”
Rogers-Reichensperger also noted some big milestones and achievements for the Nighthawks with freshman setter Maizy Sundblad being just 13 sets away from 1,000 set assists and senior standout Hannah Reichensperger being named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Regional team, putting her in contention for an All-American nod. The conversation surrounding both of those accomplishments were similar for both players.
“You can’t reach these milestones and these accomplishments without the team being behind you and lifting you up. You need the pass, the set and the kill to come together for it all to work. We would have nothing if we weren’t the team that we are right now. That’s what makes this team so special.”
Making it deep into the postseason, Rogers-Reichensperger noted it's an exciting time for the communities of Babbitt, Embarrass, Tower, Soudan and the areas surrounding them.
“The communities are pretty excited. You can really feel it in the schools. The pep band wouldn’t miss this game and they wanted to be there to support us. That extends from us to the band, to their parents, to the players’ parents and all of our friends coming to watch too. I have more texts on my phone with congratulations and words of support than I can even respond to. It’s simply amazing.”
Preparing for the most important game of their lives, Rogers-Reichensperger says the team just has one thing left to do: compete.
“The girls are excited and you can feel it. They’re so focused on their goal and they don’t want to spend a minute away from each other. It’s an exciting time and I think they’re ready to go out there and prove once again what they can do.”
