AURORA — After a year away from spring sports, the Mesabi East track team is ready to reach new heights.
A brand new track and field facility will help the Giants do just that.
“Every event (at the first meet today) will be a track record,’’ said Steve Ekman, co-head coach with Kari Hunt.
The facility in Aurora is top of the line and “it was done very well,’’ Ekman said.
The student athletes are particularly interested with a total of 66 boys and girls making up the Mesabi East team. That equates to 36 girls and 30 boys from junior high through 12th grade. Half of each squad is 10th grade and above.
“The kids have been excited for this to happen,’’ Ekman said. “They are excited to have a season’’ after 2020 spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are looking forward to competing at our new sports complex and to have our community be able to have the ability to come and watch these athletes,’’ Hunt and Ekman wrote.
After not losing too many seniors to graduation, “I think our strong suit once again is going to be the relays,’’ he said.
“Our entire 4x800 and 4x100 meter state relay teams as well as three-fourths of our state 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams on the girls’ side. Gavin Skelton is returning to compete in the hurdle races and improve on his previous standing at the State Meet. Many of our vetran runners and field event specialists who have been with the program for many years have returned as well as some additions who are going to contribute greatly,’’ wrote Hunt and Ekman, now in their 11th season coaching and 4th season as head coaches.
The team did lose Ava Hill, Anna Greelee, Mia Mattfield, Cole Meyer, Jagr Wippler, Cody Frey, Kevin Heikkila and Evan Mattson to graduation, but they still are not short on veterans.
“We return with a lot of experienced athletes who are always willing to work hard to meet their goals and know that it does not come without dedication and commitment. Our teams show up ready to work each day,’’ Hunt and Ekman wrote.
The Mesabi East goals for the season are building a stronger team and getting more experience. “We are looking forward to advancing some individuals and relay teams to the state meet again and improving on our standings from previous years.’’
Ekman added that a lot of young girls are showing a lot of promise. Elli Theel, in particular, should be tough in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. “She’s been coming along real strong.’’
Ekman is also looking forward to what times the local athletes can put down on the new track, which is a little bit wider due to the soccer field and corners that aren’t quite as sharp.
The facility also has an arced shot put ring, so all three shot put circles can be used at the same time without interfering with the others. “I’ve never seen that at a track before.’’
Overall, the facility “makes practice so much more efficient’’ than in the past when athletes had to make due at different facilities. “Everyone’s in one spot. It’s a really nice experience right now.’’
