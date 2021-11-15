HIBBING — After a 6-2 loss to Roseville Area, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke found plenty to work on.
The Bluejackets started that work on Saturday in two scrimmages, and they worked on it Monday in practice.
Hyduke will get to see if any progress has been made today when Hibbing/Chisholm hosts Rock Ridge, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It’s still too early in the season to be running on all cylinders, so Hyduke knows it’s going to take some time to get this team up to speed.
“Every part of our game needs to be improved,” Hyduke said. “I thought our body play, or our body positioning, wasn’t what it needed to be against a good, fast team like Roseville.
“When you let a team have their way and a lane to the net, only good things are going to happen. That's what happened. We need to tighten up our positional play in the defensive end.”
Moving the puck through the neutral zone also needs some work.
“We carried it rather than using each other a little bit more, and attacking as a group rather than as an individual,” Hyduke said. “Part of that is the time of year we’re in. Usually, it’s a scrimmage weekend for us.
“It was unfortunate that we had to play a game because we’re still in the
tryout process. It did give us some glaring areas that we need to improve on. That’s what our job as coaches is to do, take those things and improve upon them.”
It wasn’t all bad. Hyduke did see some positives during the game.
“During the first period, it was a close game,” Hyduke said. “The shots were close. We had some good chances, but they ended up getting some goals that changed the momentum of the game.
“The double penalty and the goal as a result of that and one fluke goal, changed the complexion of the game. Whether or not the outcome of the game had changed or not, it would have been a much-tighter game throughout the rest of the game.”
All of that can be corrected.
“You want to build on what we did well,” Hyduke said. “I’m happy that we didn’t quit, that we were able to get a couple of goals, and still grind to the net. We still need to be hungrier in the offensive zone, and make sure we have a nice defensive posture when we don’t have the puck.”
As for Rock Ridge, formerly Eveleth-Gilbert, the Wolverines won’t be an unknown coming into this game.
“They had a younger team, but I know their top line is coming back,” Hyduke said. “They’re always strong in the net, and they play a tenacious-type game. The Eveleth coaches have done a great job with their program.
“They have some nice, young offensive players. We’ll have our work cut out for us. If we want to be successful, we need to improve on some of the things that we didn’t do against Roseville. That starts from the net out, good defensive play and being more hungry when we’re in the offensive zone.”
Hyduke isn’t too concerned about what Rock Ridge will try to do. He’s more interested in improving his team.
“We’ll read what they’re doing during the game, but our objective is to develop three lines on this team,” Hyduke said. “That’s what we rolled against Roseville. We’re hoping to continue building depth on this team. By the end of next weekend, we should be at full strength.
“That could give us a little more depth on the defensive ranks. The beginning of the year is a feeling-out process. It’s a big deal for them to be in that position for the first time. They will get familiar with it as we get into our season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.