New Mesabi East leader

AURORA – A new face will represent the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team this year with Erik Skelton getting the nod as the new head coach for the upcoming season.
Working with the Mesabi East program for the last eight years – the last four as the junior high coach – Skelton says taking varsity position is a welcome challenge.
“It’s a little bit of a step up for me,” Skelton said. I grew up playing basketball in the Twin Cities at Coon Rapids High School, started coaching up here and now I’m coaching the varsity which is really exciting. I’m excited about what we’re working on here.”
Skelton went on to say activities director Jim James was a big factor in him seeking out the head coaching position.
“I have a pretty good relationship with him and he’s given me a lot of support throughout the years. I’m definitely aware of the opportunity I have here. I know a lot of schools might not look at someone like me with the experience I have on paper. But the fact that my AD felt confident in me for this job is really inspiring in that regard.”
Skelton says his coaching style is suited for uptempo basketball and a defensive mindset that keeps the game moving.
“I like to do a lot of fun stuff on offense and keep things moving quickly. But I’m definitely paying more attention to the defensive side of things first. I think the biggest difference form last year to this year is just the defensive effort I want the team to have. I’m a firm believer that good defense creates transition offense. We like to get up and down the court, keep things moving and play a lot of kids.
“I tend to have pretty high standards for the kids, always pushing them to work on our weaknesses and our mistakes. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes but get ready to show up to practice to work on those and get better every day. If we do that, we can have fun in the games.”
The Giants will need to replace a large portion of their offense thanks to the graduation of 2,000 point scorer Hunter Hannuksela. Stepping up to the plate to help replace that will be seniors Kaid Kuter, Brayden Leffel and Cody Fallstrom.
Of Kuter, Skelton will look forward to the well-rounded skill set he brings to the floor.
“He’s our point guard, a real nice player. He’s very well rounded and contributes all over. He can rebound a bit, shoot a bit. He came out this year as a leader, organizing captains practice, leading by example and he’s going to be a steady influence for us.”
Leffel will look to light up the scoreboard from long range and Skelton has all the confidence in the world for him to do that.
“He’s a kid that I wouldn’t be surprised to see set a school record in threes. He puts up a lot of them and he was a 40% three-point shooter the last couple years. We’ll continue to use him and provide some spacing with what he can do for us.”
Fallstrom will anchor the team in the paint but will also look to be an emotional leader for the Giants.
“He’s my big man in the middle. In a lot of ways, he’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s a very hard worker, rebounder, shot blocker. He can hit a three every once in a while. He has a really nice game and will be a big anchor for us on defense.”
Those three will carry the biggest load for Mesabi East with Skelton saying the rest from freshmen up to the juniors will need to step up and find a role.
“I’ll probably have a freshman starting and that’s one of the things I’m coming to realize coming from the cities to a small school. In the cities, the seventh grade has an A, B, and C team and so does the eighth grade. Now it’s just junior high, JV and varsity with less guys all around so really we’re pushing guys in every grade because there’s a lot of opportunity here. The guys that work hard in practice will get that opportunity and reward themselves.”
The Giants schedule is front loaded with home games, something Skelton thinks helps make their goal of having a .500 season and a home playoff game more realistic.
“There’s a lot of home games at the beginning of the year and hopefully that gives us a lot of comfort in terms of getting used to each other and what we want to try to do. We open with Deer River which is not easy and the kids are aware of this. Every game will be a battle but I think we have the ability to move in the right direction.
“We won two games last year and I feel confident that we’re going to win considerably more than that this year.”
With the team in a way resetting with a new coach and the loss of an all-time standout, Skelton hopes the Giants can catch a few teams by surprise.
“If we come out with intensity in every game we can maybe open some people’s eyes. The M.O. has to be to get out to a 10 or 20 point lead in the first half and catch them by surprise. I think we have the firepower to do that and I think if the defense keeps coming together like it’s doing, we can do the right things to keep us in games.”
