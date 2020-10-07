ELY — The Timberwolves football team lost some important pieces to graduation last spring.
However, Ely has a robust 26-person roster and a number of players ready to step up to the next level.
Those losses include Dalton Schreffler, Bryce Longwell and Tjae Banks. Longwell was a two-year starter at quarterback and Banks anchored the offensive and defensive lines.
Schreffler, though, was a do everything type of player, who was the team’s running back, middle linebacker and punter, according to head coach Cory Lassi.
“He’s one that we’re definitely going to miss.’’
Unfortunately, Schreffler broke his leg in 2019’s week six, which ultimately began the running back transition into 2020. Jason Kerntz, now a sophomore, picked up the bulk of Ely’s carries, enabling him “to get some reps in at the varsity level.’’ He’ll continue to do the same this season, the third-year coach said.
Other key returners include juniors Eddie Prijatel, Harry Simons and Mason Davis, who will jump from the wing position to Ely’s quarterback spot.
Prijatel will play in the fullback role, while Simons is expected to be the halfback after coming out for football for the first time since eighth grade.
Lane Anderson, a senior, is also expected to contribute on both the offensive and defensive lines. “We’re looking for him to have a big year for us.’’ Senior Adam Williamson, a second-year starter, will anchor both lines, too.
The Minnesota State High School League’s recent decision to move football back to the fall season was welcomed by Lassi and his players.
“I’m excited that we’re back out and playing.’’
The team’s roster size makes it even more exciting and will be considered a strength.
“It’s nice knowing we’ll have enough to scrimmage nine on nine,’’ Lassi said.
Looking back to 2019, Ely didn’t have the depth they have this season. He said his club suited up just 13 players for the first two games last year.
The team numbers were low with the previous two freshmen classes deciding not to come out. “We got some of those guys (five) back.’’ Two of the five will start for the Timberwolves in 2020 and a couple others will give the team good minutes so others can get a rest.
What will the team have to work on in 2020?
Lassi said Kerntz has just a couple games under his belt, while Simons was off for the last couple of years. “Getting those guys comfortable back there again’’ will be a big key, he added.
Looking ahead to the season, Lassi said Ely hasn’t won a lot the last two years and he hopes “our guys are going to want to come in hungry.’’ After losing some close games in last year’s 2-7 season, he believes his team will be competitive each night out and themselves a chance at the end.
He has already seen the right attitude and work ethic since official practices began Sept. 28.
“They were chomping at the bit to get started and be able to play. We’re happy to be back out here in the fall when it (football) is supposed to be played.’’
As far as the favorite to win Section 7, Lassi said MI-B and Silver Bay “are the two teams to beat right now.’’
At 4 p.m. Friday, the Wolves open with South Ridge, another team that is always tough in Section 5. Lassie said the Panthers are a hard-nosed club that leaves everything on the field.
The key to playing well in the opener will be controlling their own mistakes and “just being mentally tough.’’
