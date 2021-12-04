New look Spartans ready to put their stamp on new season

NASHWAUK — The Jack Lorenz, Jeff Lorenz, Keegan Warmuth and Brent Keranen era is over for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team, so now it’s time for a new group to leave their mark.
That foursome was a big part of the Spartans’ success that past three or four years.
How will Nashwauk-Keewatin respond with that foursome gone?
“I get asked that a lot,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “It’s hard to say. We don’t know what we are yet, but I know we’ll be competitive. Can we compete with the top teams in the section? That’s to be determined.
“We need a lot of growth. Some guys will have to step up and flourish this year for that to happen. We’ve got some talent, but it’s going to be a work in progress, for sure. I’m not sure how you could lose four starters, who were 90-percent of your statistics.”
Picking up that slack falls upon the shoulders of seniors Gaige Waldovgel, Daniel Olson, Justice Rebrovich and Brody Erickson, and Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi believes they’re ready to leave their mark in the program.
Both Waldvogel and Rebrovich have seen varsity time, so the cupboard wasn’t left bare.
“Justice played quite a bit toward the end of last year,” Giorgi said. “As a group, they need to be leaders on the team. They’re going to play a lot of minutes. We need to rely on their experience and mental toughness.
“They’re going to be the catalysts of where we go this year.”
Three juniors, Conner Perryman, Daylen White and Shi Oswald will get into the mix.
“These guys will get a bunch of minutes, too,” Giorgi said. “They’ve played a lot of basketball. Some of these guys had varsity minutes last year, or they played a lot on the junior-varsity team.
“They will need to step up this year, and be a big part of what we do.”
Sophomores Isaiah Holland and Ryder Tardy will also get some minutes as the season goes on and provide some depth for the Spartans.
Offensively, Giorgi said it’ll look a little different than it has in past seasons.
“We’ll need to share the ball, move it quickly and create shots for each other,” Girogi said. “What it’s going to come down to is we’ll take quite a few threes. We’ll try to get to the basket when we can.
“I don’t see us scoring a lot on the inside. We’ll be a perimeter-heavy team. We won’t be big, but we’ll be quick.”
The Spartans will need to rely on their defense to get some transition baskets.
“We’ll have to be relatively aggressive, create turnovers and get easier baskets,” Giorgi said. “We have to be good on the defensive end if we want to compete. We’re gong to have to be all over the place, force teams to take tough shots and rebound as a unit.
“We don’t have the big guys to rebound like the last few years. Everybody on the team has to rebound. If we can’t get stops, we’ll struggle.”
Giorgy expects Section 7A to be tough, with a lot of quality teams. He’s hoping his team is included in that group of teams.
“I’ve got high hopes,” he said. “It’s a good group of guys. They’ve been in the program for many years. They have a great opportunity to get on the court, show what they’re made of and what they can do.
“They should be excited. It should be a fun year.”
