New look Giants have a good first cross country meet

AURORA — The Mesabi East cross country team looks to be in a building mode this year as they make the shift into the new Section 7A.
A young lineup all around, the Giants will look towards freshman Aubree Skelton and junior Carter Skelton to lead the girls and boys, respectively. The pair both earned all-conference honors last season and are hoping to qualify for this year’s state meet.
Dealing with the loss of graduates David Loveall and Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East will also turn to seniors Hailey and Hannah Ronning on the girls side and junior Ben Gornik on the boys side.
On the girls side, Aubree Skelton had a solid day at Wednesday’s season opening meet, finishing in sixth place. Seventh grader Chloe Green had an impressive first meet, taking home 14th.
On the boys side, Carter Skelton opened up his season with a sixth place run. Alex Leete finished in 27th for the Giants with Gornik taking home 52nd out of 130 runners.
“We’re in a growing year,” head coach Steve Ekman said of his team. “The numbers are a little lower than normal this year. That might be a covid thing, but we have some girls and boys doing really well at practice so far and we even have some eighth and ninth graders running really well that we’ll need on the varsity roster.”
With cross country expanding from two classes to three, the Giants stayed in Section 7A, which saw some of the larger schools move out. Ekman says the new section could end up looking quite interesting by season’s end.
“It’s a little different having that new class this year. We can look at last year and see how Section 7A would have shaken out had we gone to state but everything’s shifted a little bit this year. It’s definitely a building year for us but I know a few of our kids are excited about the opportunity to run at state.”
Completing their first meet of the year on Wednesday, Ekman and assistant coach Kari Hunt said the first competition is an important one in many ways.
“It’ll be nice to gauge how the kids are doing after a few weeks of practice,” Ekman said. “Some of them might be really nervous today, but we wanted to reinforce that it’s only one race. It doesn’t mean anything. But we’ll be able to use this first meet to kind of gauge where they’re all at and adjust their training. Having a time to go off of helps in a lot of ways and the first meet gives us that.”
“For some of the newer kids, I just tell them to treat the first meet like you’re practicing a race,” Hunt said. “That’s what it is, another practice. Every year there are new kids coming in that have never raced before so treating that first meet like a learning day helps out a lot.”
Coming off of a shortened 2020 season, the coaches are excited about the opportunity for a full length season with a meaningful postseason included.
“It lets us train better and the kids just get more excited when there’s something at the end of the season,” Ekman said. “Carter and Aubree would’ve been kids that made it to state last year but we didn’t get to have that. Now, they want to show that they can make it again this year.”
Overall, the mood has improved at practice compared to the year before with things looking more normal by the day.
“We saw a switch in the spring in track as well. The kids knew there was going to be a state meet so they felt like there was more purpose to what they were doing. It’s a rejuvenating feeling. Not having that state meet last year made it hard for a lot of kids.”
Hoping to build the next great Mesabi East cross country team, Ekman says the runners are excited for what’s to come.
“There’s a lot of optimism this season. Whether it’s the new runners or the experienced ones, I think these kids are excited for how they could improve this year.”
