HIBBING — Jeffrey Neist is fresh out of college, but he’s taking a leap of faith.
That’s because Neist will be joining Independent School District 701 as a teacher and head coach.
Neist will be teaching in the science department, plus, he’s taking over the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer program for the 2021 season.
It all came on suddenly.
“I was applying for jobs, and I was fortunate that Hibbing called me back,” Neist said. “When I got hired here, I saw there was an opening for what was originally a girls assistant coaching job for girls varsity soccer.
“I applied for that, but they told me that there was an opening for the head coach. I applied for that, and they seemed to like me enough to trust me with this. It all fell into my lap at once.”
His rise to the top came on quickly, but Neist said he’s ready for the challenge.
“This is my first year of teaching and coaching,” Neist said. “Personally, I would have liked to be an assistant coach just to get my feet wet and get into it, but there’s nothing like getting thrown into the deep end. You learn how to swim fast.
“I think it’ll be OK. The girls seem nice, so I think we’ll have a fun season. I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be good.”
Neist was a soccer player in high school and college, but he’s stepping into a different type of role now.
He will be learning on the fly.
“Soccer has been a big part of my life, so I’m glad that I get to continue on with that into my professional career, too, but from a different side of things,” Neist said. “I know what it’s like to be a player, but coaching is a totally-different game, learning how to coach, learning different strategies.
“I’m excited about everything.”
Neist is hoping his playing experiences will be a boost for his coaching.
“I came from winning programs in college and high school, so I’m going to bring as much positive winning energy as possible,” Neist said. “We want to win games, but we want to have fun, too.
“We’re going to try and buckle down and get things sorted out during this first week. My assistant coaches will help me out a lot, which is going to be huge. We’re still developing a game plan for exactly what we want to do.”
Practice is one thing, but Neist will find out more about this club in a jamboree in Esko on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
“That will be my first opportunity to watch the girls play,” Neist said. “That will be the first big moment to see exactly what we need to work on.”
