HIBBING — New sweaters, a new coach and a new class.
That’s what defined the 1994 Hibbing High School boys hockey team.
Plus, those Bluejackets could play.
Hibbing advanced to state for the first time since 1986, and placed second to Warroad in the State Class A finals.
That 94 team consisted of Darik Buchar, Tate Haglund, Casey Gregg, Eric Rewertz, Carl Boben, Mario Lucarelli, Eric Baker, Joe Lolich, Brian Bolf, Roger Pogorelc, Scott Perpich, Scott Kolar, Greg Timmerman, Dan Vidmar, James Halverson, Bill Garrity, Derek Gabardi, Bill Robeck, John Siekkinen, Jason Bretto and Todd Gustin.
It was a close-knit team.
“We had a group of guys that cared about each other,” Rewertz said. “We played hard for each other. We had one goal. We wanted to go to state, so we pushed hard and worked hard.
“That’s what set us apart — our work ethic. Mark worked us hard. We bought into the systems. That was a key for us.”
By Mark, Rewertz is referring to Coach Mark DeCenzo, who was in his first season as Hibbing coach after arriving from Apple Valley.
Things were about to change in Bluejacket Country.
“He got us in shape,” Bolf said. “He had a lot of good structure and discipline. He knew hockey because he had been around it his whole life. He had Apple Valley teams in the state, so he had some good systems to implement.”
Boben agreed.
“He came in and took charge,” Boben said. “Work ethic was the thing he instilled in us the most. He was easy to follow, no doubt.”
DeCenzo wasn’t the only change that year.
The Minnesota State High School League went to the two-class system.
Tier I and Tier II hockey was around for two years, but it wasn’t well received. In 1993, the new proposal was Class A and AA.
In the spring of 1993, a vote was taken as to which class to enter.
That result didn’t go the way some of the team wanted it to go at the end of the day.
“I wanted to stay in AA,” Boben said. “We had a good team, and we could have accomplished some things in AA.”
Buchar was disappointed as well. They weren’t afraid to take on a challenge.
“We were disappointed that we ended up in Class A, but we couldn’t do much about it,” Buchar said. “We had successes in Bantams and Pee Wees. We played Duluth East that year and lost 5-4, but it was a great game.
“(Dave) Spehar scored four times on me, and he must have had 25 shots. We wanted to play in AA, and if we lost to Duluth East, so be it. Even so, going to Class A was fine.”
With DeCenzo at the helm, the team was excited to get the regular season going, but the Bluejackets started 2-5, including back-to-back 6-1 losses to Grand Rapids and International Falls.
“We may have had inflated egos due to our success from prior years,” Buchar said. “We may have started ahead of ourselves.”
A lot of that could be attributed to learning the systems DeCenzo was implementing.
“We had a new coach, so we were getting used to him,” Buchar said. “We also had a nice run in football that season, losing our first playoff game. Because of that, some of us didn’t get enough ice time in.
“We had our struggles out of the gate. We weren’t hitting our stride, and we had some puck luck go against us. We weren’t playing as we should.”
Whatever the reason, Hibbing was flummoxed as to what was happening.
“We had good players, but we weren’t playing well,” Bolf said. “We were getting used to a new system, but we picked up confidence.”
It didn’t help that Haglund, who would go on to play at the Air Force Academy, broke his hand early on.
“He was a stalwart on defense,” Buchar said. “It’s tough to lose a captain, a grit guy, a glue guy. That didn’t help.”
Gabardi echoed that sentiment.
“Tate, he was a leader on that team,” Gabardi said. “He ran the defensive side of things, I was his partner in youth hockey, but they moved me to forward my first year of high-school hockey.
“Tate was a great leader, along with Greg (Timmerman). They worked well together.”
After those two five-goal losses, something clicked and the Bluejackets won 11 of their next 13 games, falling to Brainerd/Pillager 3-2 in overtime at the George Perpich Holiday Tournament, then losing that tough 5-4 decision to Duluth East, also in overtime.
Hibbing picked up a 6-2 win over Eveleth-Gilbert in its final regular-season game to head into the playoffs on a positive note.
“Coach DeCenzo had to learn about us, and we had to learn about him,” Gabardi said. “He was juggling lines around, then we started to click. We went 17-3 the rest of the year. We made quite a run, and we beat a lot of good teams along the way.”
Did that streak coincide with the new jerseys?
DeCenzo went to an all navy-blue sweater, taking out the royal blue and red, with the stars, which adorned Hibbing’s original jerseys, out of commission.
DeCenzo unveiled the new sweaters at the holiday tournament, and after that Brainerd/Pillager game, the Bluejackets went on that run.
“We got the navy breezers and gloves early in the season, so we could break them in,” Gabardi said. “At Christmas, we broke out the new jerseys. That was fun. That was a big change. All of the teams have followed suit since then.”
Buchar said with a chuckle, “Maybe that’s the thing that turned us around, getting that red out of there.”
Hibbing may have beaten the Golden Bears in that last regular-season game, but it suffered a big loss when Buchar was injured during the game.
His return was in doubt.
“I went down to make a save, and my hamstring noodled on me,” Buchar said. “It was frustrating for me because that could have been my last game.”
When the Section 7A Tournament started, the Bluejackets would get Hagland back, but they had a new goalie, Todd Gustin.
Hibbing didn’t miss a beat as they beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-3 in the quarterfinal contest.
———
It was only one win, but Rewertz acted as if the Bluejackets had already advanced to state.
He had good reason to think that.
“In my four-year varsity career, I had never won a playoff game, other than a play-in game,” Rewertz said. “I was bouncing off the walls. Mark grabbed me and told me to settle down.
“I told him that this was my first playoff win other than that Pine City when I was in the ninth grade.”
In the semifinals, Gustin was back between the pipes as Hibbing upended Greenway 5-3.
“We didn't lose a beat with Todd,” Buchar said. “Against Greenway, we were losing after the first period, and we thought, ‘This isn’t cool.’ In the locker room a couple of guys who didn’t say a whole lot, stood up and said some things.
“That rallied the troops, then we destroyed them over the next two periods.”
Hibbing was expecting to play International Falls for the Section 7A title, but Mesabi East threw a wrench into those plans.
Not only did the Bluejackets get that news, but they also found out that Buchar was ready to go.
“I rehabbed the heck out of my leg,” Buchar said. “I went to see chiropractors, and I had some electrical stimulation stuff done to loosen it up. DeCenzo asked me if I was ready. I wanted to play.
“Joe Petroske (of WMFG radio) interviewed me before the game and asked me about it. I told him, ‘I felt fine.’”
The Bluejackets had beaten the Giants 10-1 in an earlier meeting between the two clubs, but they knew that no game was a given.
“You always worry about that Cinderella team,” Gabardi said. “They were riding that confidence.”
According to Gabardi, Kelly Johnson was one of Mesabi East’s top players. He played on the blue line, and hardly ever left the ice.
“DeCenzo told us to dump the puck into his corner, then go hit him every chance we could,” Gabardi said. “He was always on the ice, so we wanted to wear him down.”
When the game started, Hibbing found itself behind after the Giants scored just seven seconds into the contest.
“Everyone went, ‘Oh, boy,’” Buchar said. “We didn’t call a timeout. Two minutes later, they came down a breakaway, which I stopped, then we got a power play goal by Billy.”
If the Bluejackets needed a wake-up call, they got it.
“That woke us up,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t tie up well. We had a lot of nerves. It was a big game. We had never seen the memorial building packed that way before, but we got the next goal, got settled in and the rest is history.”
There was no panic in those Bluejackets.
“We knew that we weren’t going to be denied in that game,” Boben said. “We prevailed on the fact that we would work harder than them, and we had a lot more depth than they did.”
After Buchar stopped that breakaway, Garrity did score that power-play goal, then the Bluejackets took a 3-2 lead after one period.
“A lot of times, teams have a tendency to take teams lightly,” Rewertz said. “When we played them earlier, they were missing a couple of key players. Mark told us that we couldn’t take them lightly because they can hurt you.
“We knew that if we continued the way we had been playing, we’d be alright, but we knew we’d be in for a battle.”
The Bluejackets would pull away for a 6-3 victory and a section title.
“I was watching the clock, and it seemed like it was moving slow,” Rewertz said. “Things were building, building and building and when the game was over, it was like a weight lifted off our shoulders.
“We accomplished our goal of getting there, but we still weren’t done. We knew this team could win the whole thing.”
Hibbing had completed the second step of the process.
“When you grow up playing hockey in northern Minnesota, it’s every kids’ dram to play at state,” Buchar said. “It was like Christmas in March.”
During the season, the best hangout was the Buchar household. There were always boot hockey games in Highland Park.
After the title game, that’s where everybody headed.
“Everybody came to my house, the team, the parents and the kids from school,” Buchar said. “I don’t know how many pizzas Little Caesars delivered, but we were outside walking around the neighborhood.
“We hadn’t been to the state for a while, and a lot of people heard about it. They were honking their horns. It was a cool night.”
At state, Buchar expected Blake to be Hibbing’s quarterfinal opponent, but it didn’t work out that way.
Blake was the lone team to beat Bloomington Jefferson that regular season, but the Bears were upset by Minneapolis Edison.
Hibbing would beat Minneapolis Edison 8-3.
Gabardi had the hat trick in that game.
“Being in that St. Paul Civic Center ice, I remember how warm it was,” Gabardi said. “They had those clear boards, which was unique for us to see. The bounces were going our way. I was finding myself in the right place at the right time.
“As a team, we were firing on all cylinders. We settled down before they did, and started finding the back of the net. It helped to get a couple of goals early to settle down those jitters. We played well.”
In the semifinals, the Bluejackets beat St. Cloud Cathedral 10-1.
Cathedral was coached by Mike Antonovich.
Gustin was in goal for Hibbing.
Bolf recorded five assists in that game, all in the second period, to tie Neal Broten’s mark set in 1978.
Craig Sarner of North St. Paul, in 1967 and Bob Miggins of International Falls, in 1967, all had five assists in one game.
“Brian was the key to it all,” Buchar said. “The game flowed around him. He was the leading scorer in the conference, and he played on both of our power-play units. He was a phenomenal player.
“He was magic with the puck. Everything started and flowed through him.”
Lolich also had a good game against Cathedral, scoring four goals, with three in the second period.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Lolich said. “Brian set me up a couple of times. He was so crafty when it came to stickhandling. He saw the ice like nobody else. He knew where to put the puck.
“He had a great hockey sense. That’s what it was all about, definitely. Coach DeCenzo brought in that new system, and it took awhile, but everybody bought in. We had great coaches.”
“Their line was on fire in that game,” Gabardi said. “That was huge in high school hockey. I’ve played against and watched a lot of teams, and the successful teams have a solid second line and a good third line.
“When you can roll three lines, you’re hard to defend. You need that depth. We were fortunate enough to have that depth.”
Bolf was humbled to be named in the same sentence as Broten.
“He’s one of the best ever from Minnesota, a legend,” Bolf said. “It’s a good feeling when you can get mentioned like that. I always got a lot of assists, and they would come in bunches.
“Our line played well. Joe and Eric got moved to my line that year. I made some passes, and Joe was named to the all-tournament team.”
Boben was amazed at what Bolf could do on the ice.
“He was so crafty,” Boben said. “He’s the only person I knew that could stand still and still stickhandle through three guys. I learned later that Shay Walters was that same kind of guy.”
In the finals, Hibbing had a 3-2 lead over Warroad, which was led by Wyatt Smith at that time.
The Braves had already beaten Hibbing 4-1 during the regular season in a game played at Marvin Gardens, which was christened during that game.
“This was a revenge game for us,” Rewertz said. “We thought we were the better team.”
Through two periods, Hibbing proved that, leading 3-2, but Warroad outscored the Bluejackets 3-1 in the final period for a 5-3 victory.
“They scored right away in the third, and we didn’t have it,” Rewertz said. “The biggest thing I remember is we hit the pipe five times in that game. It’s almost like it wasn’t meant to be. For the first time, I felt that we ran out of gas.”
“I’d love to play that game again,” Buchar said. “You couldn’t ask to be in a better position. That one-goal lead didn’t work out for whatever reason. We played our worst game since Christmas.”
Hibbing placed second, but that can’t erase the memories this team shared during that magical run.
“It’s an unforgettable experience,” Gabardi said. “Everything, from the banquet, to getting on the ice, those clear boards, the television coverage. It’s an experience all youth hockey players want to experience.”
“I remember the fun we had,” Buchar said. “It was fun to do it all with my best friends in life, and many still are my best friends to this day. I had nothing but a positive experience.
“The loss didn’t feel good at the time, but it’s a teaching tool for later on in life. You can’t live it until you live it.”
Lolich agreed.
“That left a sour taste in our mouths, but it teaches you a lot about being on a team,” Lolich said. “You have to work hard, then you can carry that into the rest of your professional life.
“I think about how lucky I was to have parents who invested the money and time in me. At the time, you don’t appreciate it, but looking back, they sacrificed so much time and money, so I could play a sport. I was lucky to have great parents that allowed me to play.”
What does Buchar think about the two-class system now?
“I’m a huge proponent to having the two classes,” Buchar said. “It lets more kids live that experience. It’s a great thing. I’d love to see the Class AA winner play the Class A winner.
“It’s a cool idea, but I don’t know how you make that happen.”
Those memories last a lifetime.
“I’ll never forget it,” Boben said. “Years later, I played with so many of the guys on that Warroad team, and we always talked about it. I ran into one of the Warroad guys recently, and we talked about it.
“It brings up memories of the guys we played with or against. Everybody has that connection, even 20 years later.”
