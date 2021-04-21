New coach Marinaro seeks to build MI-B baseball tradition

MOUNTAIN IRON — Ron Marinaro has a plan for the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team.
Marinaro recently took over as head coach of the program and has high hopes for his Rangers club.
“When I was offered the job, I was really excited to be part of MI-B sports. They have a good tradition of being successful. I want to instill that in these guys.’’
Marinaro, who coached in the MI-B football program many years ago and also softball and baseball at Babbitt-Embarrass/Northeast Range, says he is starting on the ground floor now and plans to build it up slowly.
“These kids are working hard for me. They’re pretty serious about it.’’
Marinaro said his squad will be led by senior returners Caden Renzaglia and Alex Benkusky. Renzaglia is slated to be an outfielder at this point, but can play multiple positions. Benkusky plays second base and is expected to “be a key contributor as a senior.’’
Marinaro was reluctant to discuss the other players that are helping him put the pieces of the puzzle together.
“They’re all going to be a big part of us growing this program. It’s going to take all of them.’’
The baseball team has good numbers in grades 8-12 with 17 players coming out for the team.
“We have a good number,’’ said Marinaro, who is happy with the turnout. “We have a strong seventh grade class coming up. It looks like we have some numbers for the future.’’
MI-B hasn’t been able to get out on their field too much this year due to the poor weather conditions, but they were able to get some work on the artificial turf football/softball field.
The Rangers lost their first game to N-K on April 15, but Marinaro said he “got quite a few positives’’ from seeing his players against live pitching. “We did some great things offensively. I learned a lot about them and they learned what I expect from them.’’
Two important goals for the season are getting his young players some experience pitching due to pitch counts and working on fundamentals in all areas of the game.
The kids are saying they’ll step up and they are willing to pitch, he added.
Overall, we just have to get stronger every game and improve every game. I believe we can do it.’’
As for the future, Marinaro wants to make sure his players get in the weight room, along with playing outside the high school season.
“I hope that I can get these kids playing summer ball,’’ he said.
