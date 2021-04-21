With a good number of kids signing up, the Northeast Range/Ely golf team coaches are looking forward to the 2021 season.
“We will be able to field a better team because of the competition within the team,’’ said co-coach Kevin Ryks of Northeast Range.
NER/Ely has a total of 12 kids out, including eight girls and four boys, after participation in the sport had been declining in recent years.
Below is a look at the boys’ and girls’ teams for 2021.
Northeast Range/Ely
Boys/Girls head coaches: Rob Simonich-Ely (27 years coaching)/Kevin Ryks-Northeast Range (four years coaching).
Key losses to graduation: No seniors on last year’s team (had we played)
Key returners: Sr. Anne Barich, Fr. Abby Koivisto, Sr. Phoebe Morgan, eighth-grader Carena Debeltz,
Sr. Ethan Zaitz.
Expected to contribute: Seventh-grader Cylvia Debeltz, So. Luna Klingsporn, So. Madelyn Gruba, Sr. Alexia Lightfeather
Sr. Jimmy Zupancich, So. Jackson Hegman, eighth-grader Jon Schlosser. Simonich added that Carena Debeltz has played for three years. Klingsporn and Gruba are coming out for golf for the first time.
Team strength: “For the first time in several years, we have some numbers,’’ said Ryks.
Team weakness: “Lack of experience is the number one factor,’’ according to Ryks. “Without a season last year, and the fact that we have several golfers that will be golfing for the first time competitively.’’ Simonich added that all the East Range Conference teams have young inexperienced players on both teams. It has been a challenge for all of us to get this golf season up and running.’’
Outlook for 2021 season: “I feel that the girls team, with a lot of hard work and effort can compete for both the conference and the section. They will have to work hard every day, but the potential is there,’’ Ryks said. “The boys’ team only has one returning golfer (Zaitz). “If the others step up, it will be the first time that NER/Ely boys will actually be able to field a team for the Section Meet. Things are looking up and they can come out and surprise many people!’’
Through last Thursday, the NER/Ely team had not had a chance to hit or play outside yet. This week was the first week of practice on the course and the first ERC girls meet was held in Babbitt Monday.
“I guess just getting all the ERC golfers out to play, is a challenge with all the COVID rules we will have to follow,’’ Simonich told the Mesabi Tribune. “This the first year I can remember, where we really don’t have a schedule. It will be play as we go, and when we can.’’
What is your reaction and the team’s reaction to being able to compete again after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic: “To say that we are all excited would be a huge understatement! We were all extremely disappointed that we could not play last year,’’ Ryks said. “In reality, there was no reason not to. However, like everyone else, we dealt with it. The pandemic has created a lot of unintended consequences. We have people that were golfers before and were beginning at the younger level that now are no longer playing. By the same token, we have a couple of golfers that golfed in the summer and felt like this was a good fit. It would be nice to get more golfers to realize that playing on a team and competing is not the same as going out in the summer and “whacking” a few balls. I feel that if they gave it a try, they would be hooked.’’
Season goals: “My girls have said that they want to compete for the Section this year (they said it last year, then no season and we lost a couple of girls that did not come out this year). They can do it with a lot of hard work. One of the goals that I have for all of the boys and girls on our team is to simply have fun, work hard, and get better each and every day,’’ Ryks said.
Teams to beat in the conference/division/section:
Girls- Conference: North Woods, Rock Ridge, Mesabi East
Section- North Woods
Boys- Conference: North Woods, Virginia, Eveleth
Section: North Woods
