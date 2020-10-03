ELY — Ely and Virginia won the boys and girls races, respectively, at the Ely Invitational held Friday.
On the boys side, the Timberwolves scored 32 points, followed by Virginia with 34 and Mountain Iron-Buhl 89.
Cameron Stocke of the Blue Devils won the overall title, running the 5K course in 16:22.
Jasper Johnston of Ely was second in 17:12, and JD Kayfes of the Rangers was third in 17:46.
Aiding the Timberwolves’ cause were Emmett Faltesek in fourth (17:46), Gabriel Pointer fifth (17:52), Jake Cochran eighth (18:24) and Joey Bianco 13th (19:01).
For Virginia, Jack Kendall was sixth in 17:57; Dallas Hammer seventh in 18:03; Owen Engel ninth in 18:36) and Dylan Johnson 11th in 18:52.
Following Kayfes for the Rangers were Rylen Niska in 10th (18:46), Daniel Rudolph 18th (19:46), Ian Villebrun 27th (23:59) and Elijah Goggleye 29th (24:33).
Virginia scored 35 points in the girls race to place first. Ely was second with 40 and Mountain Iron-Buhl had 69.
Liz Nelson of the Rangers was first with a time of 20:12, followed by her sister, Kate, in 20:13.
Ava Butler was 14th in 24:34, Brooke Niska 16th in 25:42 and Elle Otto 26th in 32:36.
Virginia was led by Emma Lamppa, who placed fourth overall in 20:43. She was followed over the finish line by Alexis Lamppa in sixth (21:49), Maija Lamppa seventh (21:49), Kaari Harsila eighth (23:01) and Mia Schuchard 10th (23:30).
For Ely, Zoe Devine was third in 20:21. Phoebe Helms placed fifth in 21:28, followed by Brynn Vollom in ninth (23:09), Sydney Durkin 11th (23:44) and Gracie Pointer 12th (23:58).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.