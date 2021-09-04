Nelson set to lead MI-B harriers in 1st year

MOUNTAIN IRON — Coming in as a first year head coach, Alicia Nelson wants the Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country team to be just that: A team.
Adjusting to a change in coaching sometimes isn’t easy, but Nelson believes the Rangers have a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers that can make the transition as smooth as possible.
“I think everything is a little unknown for everybody right now,” Nelson said. “It’s my first year and they’re not used to me yet. They’ve had things run one way but now things are going to change a little bit. So it’s a little different for them but everyone seems to be really responding well to it and that starts with the older kids. The younger kids have been following them so it creates a real upbeat attitude.”
On the boys side, Jeffrey Kayfes will lead the Rangers once more after finishing 14th at last year’s section meet. Kayfes started the season strong at the Virginia Invite finishing fifth. Backing him up will be Rylen Niska (24th at Virginia) and Ian Villebrun.
The girls are led by sophomores and 2019 state qualifiers Kate and Liz Nelson. The pair started the season strong with Kate taking second at Virginia and Liz finishing third. 2017 state qualifier Brooke Niska also returns along with Ava Butler, Colie Otto and Ginny Moe.
Of her most experienced runners in Kayfes and the Nelson twins, Nelson says they’ve been setting a great example at practice so far and hope to contend for state appearances.
“They’re always leaders for us. They come on time to every practice and they’re just ready to go. They’re motivated and they motivate the younger kids so it’s really neat having them. They would all like to achieve state appearances.
The Rangers roster will be bolstered this year by Aalyah Webb, Anna Neyens, Kylie Johnson and Lindsay Olin on the girls side with Spencer Sandberg, Jasper Helander, Leighton Helander, Logan Maras and Isaiah Goggleye contributing on the boys.
Tackling their first meet on Wednesday, Nelson said the runners got valuable experience out of the race, with the more senior members of the team remembering what it’s like to race in a larger crowd.
“It’s nice to have more competition around you. I know the kids weren’t fans of racing with only two other teams last year. They’re more motivated to race this year and having more competition will only make them better. They can try and catch someone else instead of being stuck out there by themselves. It’s definitely good to be back to the large meets with plenty of schools.”
Nelson says that heightened motivation should help her runners reach their goals and make large strides this year.
“I would like them to know their potential. Some of these kids don’t know they have potential. They have to try and reach for the goals they set for themselves. But most importantly I just want them to have fun. I want them to have a memorable season and look back on this year with positive memories.”
