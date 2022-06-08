MOUNTAIN IRON — In 2021, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson came up just short of reaching the State Track and Field Meet in the 1600 meters as a freshman.
Nelson didn’t let that get her down, though. Instead, she used last year’s result to help motivate her all season long.
All of her efforts as a sophomore paid off last week with a second place finish (5:34.99) at the Section 7A Track and Field Meet, which earned her a berth at state.
Was she pleased with the result?
“Yeah, I was pretty happy with it,’’ the 16-year-old said at practice Tuesday in Mountain Iron. “I hoped to have a better time at sections, but hopefully I’ll get it at the State Meet.’’
Nelson cited good practices and a coach to help her as the reasons behind her success. New head coach Justin Bakkethun contributed a lot to her success, she added.
“He’s really supportive. At the start of the year he gave us a list of goals like No. 1 being having fun and the last one being making it to state. No. 1 is most important. You have to have fun or you can’t enjoy what you’re doing. With the help of my coach and team, I feel we accomplished those goals.’’
Bakkethun also helped Nelson add in that little something she was missing in the 1600 last year.
“I kind of knew where I went wrong at the section meet last and I tried to fix that for this year,’’ she said. The problem spot was “probably the end, like the last stretch, you know, your kick. You really have to work on it. Our coach really was adamant about working on our kick this year.’
Nelson, who qualified for state last year in the 3200 meters, adjusted to Bakkethun quite well.
“I think this year she was a little bit more determined coming in, which was nice,’’ he said. “When I started talking to her, I could see that gleam in her eye that she wanted state. It was then all year long I’d add different workouts that were a little harder for everybody and she really absorbed it. I would tease her that ‘the only thing you’re missing is a kick at the end.’ Once you start to learn how to kick you’re going to see your times dropping.’’
Bakkethun said that did happen and she’d get first place after first place again at different meets.
“That was exciting on my part to see the missing link to her that she needed just a really strong kick to qualify.’’
Focusing on the 1600 this season also paid dividends.
“This year we just started me off in the 1600 right off the bat and I just never really did the 3200 this year.’’
Looking ahead to the Class A State Meet (the 1600 is run Friday), Nelson hopes to get a personal best.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on it. I just want to kind of have fun and enjoy the experience.’’ Her career personal best came with a 5:27 last season. Her top run this year was a 5:33.
Nelson, who started running track in seventh grade, is looking forward to the challenge of the State Meet and the entire experience.
“It’s going to be different running with a big fast group of girls. Hopefully they’ll pull me along and help me get the time I want,’’ she said. “The state experience is really fun. It’s just running with a big group of people. They all have a love for running. It’s super fun.’’
Seeing and helping someone make it to state was rewarding for Bakkethun.
“It’s exciting, especially in the first year in a new school. It was nice to have somebody come out and work as hard as Liz did to qualify. It was really exciting.’’
Nelson and the entire MI-B team put in a lot of hard work and molded to his style of coaching.
“Once they saw the hard work they were putting in and then watching their times and their PRs (personal records) dropping, it kind of made it that much more enjoyable. Then we were able to have more fun during practice times… . It was a really good first year with this team, especially being so young.’’
Regarding developing her kick, Bakkethun said, “We pressed on that a lot during practice time. I always tell everybody when you’re tired now is the time to kick. I have special workouts designed to teach them how to kick and when to kick. It really paid off for her.
“Just that one little missing piece and she didn’t get to go last year in the mile and this year she did. It was kind of really fun to watch her grow from day one under a new system.’’
The coach also wants to see Nelson hit her personal best.
“I want to see her just let everything loose. It’s the last race of the year, I want to see her be real aggressive and hopefully she gets into maybe a medal contention. … and if not then she gets that PR and is happy with her performance.
Bakkethun is confident Nelson will do well at state, which is held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Besides just working on her running, Nelson is one of the team captains and “stepped up in that role’’ this year as she helped mentor some of the younger girls.
“I don’t think she’s ran her best race yet. I think it’s coming. Obviously with the way the spring was, nobody could contend with a canceled meet and a reschedule and everything else. I think right now, she’s ready to go and I think once she hits that track, I think she’s going to PR and do very well.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.