NORTH BRANCH — A pair of Iron Range athletes have already punched their ticket to the state track and field meet after the first day of the Section 7AA Track and Field Championships in North Branch.
Both Hibbing’s Mileena Sladek and Rock Ridge’s Aaron Nelson earned a spot at state on Wednesday after taking second in the 3200 meter run. Sladek was runner-up in the girls race with a time of 12:00.77 while Nelson took silver in the boys race with a time of 10:05.93. The top two finishes in each event, plus those who made the state qualifying standard qualify for state.
Three field events for the boys and three for the girls also ran finals on Wednesday, with preliminaries for every individual running events aside from relays and the 1600 taking place as well.
The girls ran finals for the high jump, long jump and discus throw while the boys ran finals in the pole vault, triple jump and shot put.
In the long jump, Rock Ridge senior Ava Fink missed out on a spot at state by just under three inches, taking third in the event with a jump of 15 feet, 10.25 inches. Mora’s Ella Anderson locked up the second spot at state with a jump of 16 feet, one inch.
The boys field events saw a number of close calls on Wednesday as well, with Hibbing’s Austin Valento taking third in the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, three inches. North Branch’s Eric Flor took second with a vault of 11 feet, nine inches.
In the shot put, Rock Ridge’s Isaac Flatley, took fourth with a best throw of 44 feet nine inches, missing out on state with Proctor’s Josh Monreal taking second with a distance of 48 feet two inches.
In the triple jump, Jacob Jensrud finished in fifth place overall with a leap of 39 feet, seven inches. North Branch’s Justin Ramos was the cutoff in the event, taking second with a leap of 42-01.75.
Other podium finishes on the day include two other Hibbing runners in the 3200 with Miriam Milana taking fifth place (12:47.58) and Emma Reini taking sixth place (12:54.51). Hibbing’s Amari Manning was seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, eight inches.
Numerous area athletes punched tickets to event finals on Saturday. The top eight finishers in each individual event (top 12 in the 800 meter run) earned a spot in the finals.
In the girls 100 meter dash, Hibbing’s Julia Gherardi led the way with a time of 12.93. Rock Ridge’s Ava Fink was third with a time of 13.19.
Cameron Stocke put down the best time in the 800, cruising to a first place finish with a time of 1:54.67. Teammate Jake Bradach also advanced to the finals, taking 10th with a time of 2:10.59.
In the 200 meter dash, Jensrud holds the top time among the competitors after sprinting to first place with a time of 23.41. Rock Ridge’s Andrew Wilson is in fourth with a time of 24.19.
Other runners qualifying for Saturday’s finals include (on the girls side): Hibbing’s Abigail Theien in the 400 (1:04.62); Hibbing’s Geli Stenson (2:33.98), Rock Ridge’s Nora Stark (2:33.23) and Rock Ridge’s Katelyn Torrel (2:38.23) in the 800 and Rock Ridge’s Ava Fink in the 200 (27.81).
Other runners qualifying for Saturday’s boys finals include: Hibbing’s Dallas Swart in the 110 hurdles (16.86) and the 300 hurdles (45.03); Rock Ridge’s Cooper Williams in the 110 hurdles (17.87); Rock Ridge’s Ryan Herberg (54.92) and Hibbing’s Finn Eskeli (54.42) in the 400 and Rock Ridge’s Andrew Wilson (11.52) and Hibbing’s Manning (11.63) in the 100.
Final results for the 3200 and the completed field events can be found below along with preliminary results for all remaining individual running events. Finals, including the remaining track events, field events and relays are set to begin at noon on Saturday in North Branch.
Girls final results (top two to state)
3200 meter run: 2, Mileena Sladek 12:00.77; 5, Miriam Milani, H, 12:47.58; 6, Emma Reini, H, 12:54.51; 16, Mia Stark, RR, 14:02.22; 17, Kaari Harsila, RR, 14:02.52; 19, Becca Kowalski, RR, 14:24.47.
High jump: 12, Symone Perez, H, 4-06; 17T, Sophie Roark, RR, 4-04; 17T, Leah Sikich, H, 4-04; 17T, Abigail Sather, RR, 4-04.
Long jump: 3, Ava Fink, RR, 15-10.25; 14, Ella Lamppa, RR, 14-04.50; 19, Anna Fink, RR, 13-06.50; 22, Claire Rewertz, H, 12-07;
Discus throw: 9, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 93-03; 11, Alex Gunderson, RR, 88-02; 17, McKendrick Landwer, RR, 80-02; 24, Isabelle Walto, H, 70-08; 28, Chloe Wojciehowski, H, 61-09; 29, Mya Petrosky, H, 61-01.
Girls preliminary results (top 12 advance in 800, top 8 advance otherwise)
100 meter hurdles: 9, Maija Rantala, RR, 18.18; 12, Lucy Virant, RR, 18.74; 16, Sather, RR, 19.24; 21, Veyda Friend, H, 20.69.
100 meter dash: 1, Julia Gherardi, H, 12.93; 3, Av. Fink, RR, 13.19; 17, Jennie Krause, RR, 14.11; 20, Andrea Petrsoke, H, 14.16; 21, Andrew Petroske, H, 14.16; 21, Landwer, RR, 14.20; 30, Sydney Tichy, H, 15.21.
400 meter dash: 7, Abigail Theien, H, 1:04.62; 19, Ali Bretto, H, 1:08.73; 23, Hattie Eskeli, H, 1:09.46; 25, Addison Youngren, RR, 1:10.19; 29, Abby Crum, RR, 1:12.26; 31, Jillian Zeidler, RR, 1:13.96.
300 meter hurdles: 14, Sather, RR, 56.59; 15, Rantala, RR, 56.64; 18, Virant, RR, 57.75; 23, Friend, H, 1:00.42; 24, Bretto, H, 1:03.07.
800 meter run: 6, Geli Stenson, H, 2:33.98; 10, Nora Stark, RR, 2:33.23; 12, Katelyn Torrel, RR, 2:38.23; 18, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 2:41.39; 21, Reese Aune, H, 2:43.22; 22, Alizah Langner, H, 2:44.46.
200 meter dash: 4, Av. Fink, RR, 27.81; 16, An. Fink, RR, 29.35; 17, Eskeli, H, 29.37; 24, Symone Perez, H, 30.32; 27, Ashley Dahl, RR, 30.73; 31, Tichy, 32.01
Boys final results (top two to state)
3200 meter run: 2, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:05.93; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 11:26.10; 19, Brady Alaspa, RR, 11:48.79; 23, Jack Bottom,s H, 12:14.82; 25, Oliver Stevens, H, 12:23.02; 27, Ethan Aune, H, 12:48.55.
Pole vault: 3, Austin Valento, H, 11-03; 5, Austin Pierce, H, 11-00; 6, Ethan Roy, H, 11-00.
Triple jump: 5, Jacob Jensrud, H, 30-07; 7, Amari Manning, H, 38-08; 9, Sawyer Wlliams, RR, 37-03.50; 10, Matti Koski, RR, 36-04.50; 11, Roy, H, 36-02.50; 13, Levi Flatley, RR, 35-09.
Shot put: 4, Isaac Flatley, RR, 44-09; 11, Aiden Shepherd, H, 42-01.75; 12, Jonah Aluni, RR, 42-01; 13, Noah Mitchell, RR, 41-09; 17, Alexander Henderson, H, 39-07; 28, Vincent Marchetti, H, 36-01.50.
Boys preliminary results (top 12 advance in 800, top 8 advance otherwise)
110 meter hurdles: 4, Dallas Swart, H, 16.86; 8, Cooper Williams, RR, 17.87; 15, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 19.31; 18, Chris Woods, H, 20.33; 23, L. Flatley, RR, 20.78; 25, Cole Hughes, H, 20.97.
100 meter dash: 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.62; 3, Manning, H, 11.63; 12, Trevor VonBrethorst, H, 12.19; 14, Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 12.28; 16, Jake Burress, RR, 12.31; 19, Andrew Lees, H, 12.47.
400 meter dash: 4, Ryan Hergberg, RR, 52.92 5, Finn Eskeli, H, 54.42; 9, Tristan Peterson, RR, 55.14; 11, Elias Langner, H, 56.01; 25, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:01.01; 26, Valento, H, 1:01.30.
300 meter hurdles: 7, Swart, H, 45.03; 14, L. Hecimovich, RR, 48.06; 15, I. Flatley, RR, 48.08; 17, C. Williams, RR, 48.47; 23, Hughes, H, 54.66.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:54.67; 10, Jake Bradach, RR, 2:10.59; 14, Justin Walker, H, 2:15.18; 22, Wade Harsila, RR, 2:22.10; 23, Preston Sladek, H, 2:23.44; 25, Silas Langner, H, 2:25.07.
200 meter dash: 1, Jensrud, H, 23.41; 4, Wilson, RR, 24.19; 12, Dallas Williams; 24.78; 13, Logan Drews, H, 24.81; 16, Thomas Hagen, H, 25.04; 23, Herberg, RR, 25.43.
