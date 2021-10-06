ELY — Area runners had strong finishes Tuesday at the Ely Cross Country Invite, with a pair of Nelsons winning each race.

On the girls’ side, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Kate Nelson put down a time of 20:09.4 to come away with the 13-second win. Sister Liz Nelson finished the meet in fifth place, stopping the clock at 20:35.2.

On the boys’ side, the Rock Ridge Wolverines came away with another team title after being led by individual winner Aaron Nelson (16:39.0) and runner-up Cameron Stocke (16:50.1).

The Wolverines finished on top of the boys meet with 47 points. Ely was sixth with 138, MI-B eighth (204), Mesabi East ninth (256) and Chisholm 11th (327). Proctor won the girls meet with 31 points. Rock Ridge was third with 83, Ely was sixth (163), MI-B seventh (170) and Mesabi East ninth (201).

Rock Ridge’s Lexi Lamppa took home third place on the girls side with a time of 20:23.4, less than a second behind the runner-up from Proctor, Della Bettendorf (20:22.5). Ely’s Zoe Devine rounded out the top 10, finishing 10th with a time of 21:02.2 on her home course.

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jeffrey Kayfes finished the boys’ meet in third place with a time of 17:05.3. Jack Kendall from Rock Ridge was the last area finisher to earn a place inside the top 10, picking up seventh with a time of 17:50.3.

Maija Lamppa and Kaari Harsila earned high finishes for the Wolverine girls with Lamppa crossing the finish line at 21:32.2 and Harsila at 22:07.5. The pair earned 13th and 16th place, respectively.

Phoebe Helms from Ely was the next fastest finisher in 17th place, crossing the finish line at 22:08.7. Destiny Schmitz led the way for Chisholm, finishing 25th with a time of 22:52.1. Katelyn Torrel rounded out the scoring top five for the Rock Ridge girls, taking home 26th with a time of 22:55.0.

Rock Ridge’s Emma Lamppa was just behind her in 28th with a time of 22:59.2. Mesabi East was paced by Chloe Green in 29th with a time of 23:06.2. Hailey and Hannah Ronning were next for the Giants, taking home 33rd and 34th, respectively, with times of 23:11.3 and 23:15.9.

Other area finishes on the boys side include Ely’s Jake Cochran in 16th (18:24.0), Rock Ridge’s John Kendall in 17th (18:24.5) with teammate Anthony Hecimovich taking home 20th with a time of 18:36.9.

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Rylen Niska finishes just outside the top 20 in 21st with a time of 18:37.8. The Timberwolves’ Gabriel Pointer was 23rd (18:44.20) and his teammate Caid Chittum was 24th (18:47.0). Rock Ridge’s Connor Matschiner was 27th (18:53.3) and Mesabi East was led by Alex Leete in 29th place (18:55.4).

Jared Delich finished in 36th out of 142 runners with a time of 19:21.1 and Ely’s Jace Huntbatch took home 37th with a time of 19:27.9. Chisholm was led by Sean Connor in 83rd place with a time of 21:09.8.

Some area teams will be at the Duluth East invite on Saturday, while other teams will be back in action on Tuesday at International Falls.

Ely Invite

Girls team scores: 1, Proctor, 41; 2, North Shore, 62; 3, Rock Ridge, 83; 4, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 145; 5, International Falls, 151; 6, Ely, 163; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 170; 8, Esko, 171; 9, Mesabi East 201.

Boys team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 47; 2, Proctor, 62; 3, Esko, 63; 4, North Shore, 135; 5, South Ridge, 138; 6, Ely, 138; 7, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 154; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 204; 9, Mesabi East, 256; 10, International Falls, 290; 11, Chisholm 327.

Girls top 10: 1, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:09.4; 2, Della Bettendorf, P, 20:22.5; 3, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 20:23.4; 4, Lizzy Harnell, P, 20:29.9; 5, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:35.2; 6, Autumn Smith, NS, 20:49.7; 7, Olya Wright, NS, 20:50.4; 8, Lamar Gordon, NS, 20:53.4; 9, Paige Evans, P, 21:00.1; 10, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:02.2.

Boys top 10: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 16:39.0; 2, Cameron Stocke, RR, 16:50.01; 3, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:05.3; 4, Josh Knight, P, 17:06.1; 5, Nate Rengo, E, 17:26.8; 6, Nate Bilben, NS, 17:47.8; 7, Jack Kendall, RR, 17:50.3; 8, Michael Cornell, E, 17:58.8; 9, Jack McWilliams, E, 18:01.0; 10, Luke Bettendorf, P, 18:02.4.

Girls area finishers: 13, Maija Lamppa, RR, 21:32.2; 16, Kaari Harsila, RR, 22:07.5; 17, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:08.7; 25, Destiny Schmitz, C, 22:52.1; 26, Katelyn Torrel, RR, 22:55.0; 27, Emma Lamppa, RR, 22:59.2; 29, Chloe Green, ME, 23:06.2; 33, Hailey Ronning, ME, 23:11.3; 34, Hannah Ronning, ME, 23:15.9; 43, Anna Dunn, Ely, 24:07.5; 46, Brynley Heisel, RR, 24:25.6; 48, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 24:46.4; 52, Becca Kowalski, RR, 25:09.3; 57, Elizabeth Niemi ,ME, 25:55.0; 60, Ava Butler, MIB, 26:34.5; 61, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 26:39.6; 62, Brooke Niska, MIB, 26:43.3; 67, Aalyah Webb, MIB, 27:08.4; 71, Sophie Slattery, ME, 28:03.0; 72, Jaynee Peterson, RR, 28:05.0; 76, Kiarstin Eaton, Ely, 29:54.0; 80, Juliet Stouffer, Ely, 30:56.1.

Boys area finishers: 16, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:24.0 ; 17, John Kendall, RR, 18:24.5; 20, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 18:36.9; 21, Rylen Niska, MIB, 18:37.8; 23, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:44.2; 24, Caid Chittum, Ely, 18:47.0; 27, Connor Matschiner, RR, 18:53.3; 29, Alex Leete, ME, 18:55.4; 36, Jared Delich, RR, 19:21.1; 37, Jace Huntbatch, Ely, 19:27.9; 41, Ben Cavalier, Ely, 19:33.4; 42, Silas Solum, Ely, 19:37.1; 43, Jon Hakala, Ely, 19:39.2; 44, Grant Hutar, RR, 19:43.1; 47, Leighton Helander, MIB, 19:44.6; 53, Cooper Williams, RR, 19:57.5; 55, Hudson Pietrini, RR, 20:07.5; 58, Carter Skelton, ME, 20:13.2; 62, Will Peterson, RR, 20:25.3; 63, Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 20:27.0; 66, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 20:33.1; 76, Gage Thielbar, RR, 20:53.4; 77, Carson Slattery, ME, 20:56.0; 82, Brady Alaspa, RR, 21:07.2; 83, Sean Connor, C, 21:09.8; 85, Henrik Murray, ME, 21:10.9; 86; 86, Timmy Green, ME, 21:17.6; 87, Ben Gornick, ME, 21:23.6; 88, Tory Hughley, Ely, 21:28.4; 91, Leif Sundquist, RR, 21:43.2; 93, Cooper Aune, RR, 21:46.3; 98, Matti Koski, RR, 22:24.1; 109, Ely, 22:52.9; 110, Tyler Wudinich, RR, 22:54.1; 115, Charlie Thompson, C, 23:08.8; 116, Sam Leeson, Ely, 23:09.6; 117, Dan Perpich, C, 23:12.4; 118, Jasper Helander, MIB, 23:14.9; 119, Ben Thompson, C, 23:21.0; 120, Spener Sandberg, MIB, 23:32.0; 123, Isaac Fleming, C, 23:42.7; 124, Carson Howard, C, 23:43.0; 125, Eli Olson, Ely, 23:45.6; 128, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 24:25.0; 130, Warren Novak, C, 24:44.7; 131, Lane Pietila, RR, 24:45.2; 135, Hayden Roche, C, 25:27.8; 141, Zach Robbins, Ely, 34:49.5;

