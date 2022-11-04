Nelson Section cross country

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson is shown competing at the Section 7A Championships in Duluth last week. Nelson is set to compete in her third state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Liz Nelson had to push through quite an ordeal to qualify for her third state cross country meet last week.

At the Section 7A Championships in Duluth, Nelson ran the entire 5K meet with an illness that made qualification seem like a far off dream. Still, Nelson pushed through and ran to a sixth place finish, earning a spot at the state meet for a third time in her high school career.

