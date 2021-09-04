Neist takes over at the helm of Bluejackets girls’ soccer

HIBBING — Jeffrey Neist is in his first season as coach of the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team, and fortunately, he’s taking over a team with some veteran experience.
The Bluejackets have four seniors and four juniors who have been through the wars on the pitch, so the cupboard wasn’t left bare when he took over the program.
Those seniors include Ella Berg, Sydney Tichy, Hailey Sorensen and Alexis Dobson.
Berg and Sorensen are the captains.
“I’ll be relying on Ella and Hailey to keep the team together, and build up the confidence of the younger players,” Neist said. “They have more experience and that’s going to be important.”
The junior class consists of Grace Kearney, Emily Martinson, Emma Burkes and Savannah Jerkovich.
“There’s going to be a big responsibility on the younger girls to hold their own against the much older players,” Neist said. “I’m hoping that will build their confidence enough so they’re not afraid of the older girls on the other teams.”
Neist hasn’t set his lineup up as of yet, but he knows from experience that he needs established players, like Berg, in certain spots on the field.
“We’re going to have a senior on defense,” Neist said. “That is exponentially huge to keep that defense organized. An unorganized defense leads to goals. Her leadership in that department will be good, too.
“That can lead to good scoring opportunities.”
Sorensen will stabilize the midfield spot for the Bluejackets.
“What we’ll try to do is have a nice, compact, organized midfield,” Neist said. “When we do have the ball, we’ll have a lot of options to build something from, The midfield, that’s our main focus, using our outside mids to help build the play.
“We changed our formation, too. We’re going from a solo striker to two strikers. We tried the solo striker, and it didn’t work out as well as I thought it would. With a diamond midfield, that will help give us give-and-go-type plays.”
There has been an acclimating process going on as players must get used to the coach and vice versa.
“My goal is to get everybody on the same page,” Neist said. “This team could get to the section finals, if we buckle down and get things sorted out. I don’t want to put too much pressure on them, but we have that ability.
“That’s the goal. Anything else after that is a bonus. My expectations might be high for them, but I don’t see it that way. With time, we’ll be a good, well-oiled machine, and we can win a few games.”
