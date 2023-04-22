AURORA—Below is a capsule look at the Mesabi East girls’ and boys’ track and field teams.
—
—
Head coach (years coaching): Kari Hunt and Steve Ekman, 6th season as head coaches, total of 11 seasons.
Last year’s record highlights:
State Meet—GIRLS: Sent all relays to the state meet and Hannah Baker in the shot put.
Key losses to graduation: Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Hannah Baker, Jack Ribich
Key returners: Elli Theel, Olivia Forsline, Aubree Skelton, Bella Thomas, Chloe Green, Adriana Sheets, Noah Markfort, Jordan Latola, Tyler Jacobson, Carter Steele, Ethan Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Carter Skelton, Ethan Murray, Carson Slattery, Alex Leete.
Others expected to contribute: We have a number of new athletes and second year returners that are definitely going to contribute to our team’s success.
Team strength: We are fortunate to have experienced athletes to mentor the younger/new kids. Both our boys and girls team know how to work hard and show up each day ready to challenge themselves both physically and mentally.
Outlook for 2023 season: We currently have 95 athletes (JH & Varsity). We have many returning athletes from last year. Our main goal this year is to keep building a stronger team and getting more experience with all the young athletes we have. Our boys team is looking strong this season and are expected to do well.
Season goals: Hosting 5 meets this season and improving on the experience offered to teams. We are looking forward to advancing some individuals and relay teams to the section finals and to the state meet again and improving on our standings from last year.
Teams to beat in the section: Based on last season, Esko, Two Harbors and GNK will be challenging teams this year based on their depth of talent.
