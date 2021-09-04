N-K looking to make a move

NASHWAUK — Now’s the time for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team to make a move.
The Spartans enter the 2021 season with four seniors and enough depth to become a factor in Section 7A.
At least that’s the way Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan sees it.
With Kaydince Thoennes, Samantha Woodman, Jazzlyn Svaleson and Lexi Carroll leading the way, there’s no reason why the Spartans can’t put themselves in the mix.
“I’m hoping the experience they have from playing in the past brings a strong team for the season,” Noonan said. “They have a lot of talent. We have some solid hitters and passers.
“Our setter (Carroll), this will be her first year setting for varsity, but we’re hoping to get her up to speed quickly. She set a tiny bit for us last year, but mostly JV. It’s an important part of it, but the girls have been working all summer. I’m hoping that we will be good to go.”
It also helps to have juniors Addy Gangl, Kaydence Bodin and Camryn Arola, and sophomores Claire Clusiau and Careese Milstead.
“We have some strong hitters,” Noonan said. “Addy is a returning starter. She is a powerful hitter. Jazz is another powerful hitter that’s returning. I’m expecting to see some good things from them this year.
“I need them to be able to communicate, and to do that without being shy around the older girls. That’s one of the biggest hurdles every year is making sure those girls are comfortable at being loud on the court.”
The only issue might be depth, but Noonan said that shouldn’t be a problem.
“We do have a big junior varsity team right now,” Noonan said. “A lot of them are ninth-graders. Truthfully, we have depth, but I want to see them play before I start moving kids up. That will happen eventually.”
Other than that, things are looking up for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“I have a positive outlook,” Noonan said. “I think we should have a good team. We should be a contender in our section.”
