N-K expects to fight for title

NASHWAUK — After missing the entire 2020 season, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team is ready to make up for lost time.
The Spartans have a number of returning veterans on the team, but the last time they played, the seniors were sophomores.
How Nashwauk-Keewatin handles that year off will go a long way in determining its success during the 2021 season.
Spartan coach Brian Gangl expects this team to compete for a 7A title.
“We’ll be tough,” Gangl said. “There’s always a handful of tough teams, so we have to come in and be ready to play, day in, day out. You can never take an opponent for granted, especially in baseball.
“We’ll be a contender, but we have to play the game the right way.”
The leaders charged with making sure that happens are seniors Jeff Lorenz (shortstop, pitcher); Nick Miskovich (outfield); Brent Keranen (catcher); and Damon Gangl third base).
“We need their leadership,” Gangl said. “It’s going to come down to their ability to handle adversity. Baseball is not one of those games you can play without forgetting a physical error.
“You have to learn quickly and get past those things. These guys have been with me the longest now. In practice, I’ve been impressed with what they say to the younger guys that haven’t been with me as long. Those guys get it, which is a nice thing.”
Juniors Gaige Waldvogel (utility) and Brody Erickson (first base) will be counted on as well.
“Gaige is our most versatile player,” Gangl said. “Where he plays will depend on who’s on the hill.”
Sophomore Dan Clusiau (pitcher, outfield) will be vital to Nashwauk-Keewatin’s success.
“He does a lot of things right,” Gangl said. “He’s a smart baseball player. He’s fluid. He’s filled out. He’s put on some mass. He went to a throwing program, and now he’s throwing around 83 mph as a 10th-grader.
“He’s a nice arm to have, and in centerfield, he can get a jump on the ball. Not many will be getting past him.”
Easton Thronson will play second base.
“He’s been with us for a few years because of the numbers we haven’t had,” Gangl said. “He’ll make our infield more solid, and he’s hitting the ball better. We also have some freshmen we have to get up to speed. They’re raw.”
Offensively, Gangl is expecting to see a good contact-hitting team.
“They get their bats on the ball,” Gangl said. “We can’t win games unless we hit the ball. Our approach at the plate with two strikes is getting the ball in play, and make the defense make a play.
“We should get the bat on the ball. We won’t be easy outs.”
Defensively, Gangl likes the way this team is shaping up, especially up the middle.
“Jeff is a good body to have,” Gangl said. “He’s athletic. He should be able to get to line drives, moving either right or left. With Easton, it’s going to be a matter of how he fills that role.
“Our defense will change according to who is pitching, but I do see us being solid defensively.”
On the mound, Gangl expects to use four starters in his rotation. Those pitchers are under the watchful eye of Dennis Blomberg.
“Our depth is going to be our strength,” Gangl said. “A small school usually has one or two pitchers. We’ll run with our rotation of four. We have the liberty to do that, and that’s a good thing for us.
“When we get to games and have to strategize as to who will be on the hill will depend on who we’re playing.”
It all comes down to how fast the Spartans can get prepared for the season.
“It feels like we’re not ready,” Gangl said. “We haven’t been with the boys long enough, but they want to seize the opportunity and move forward.”
