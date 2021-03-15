The Section 7A boys’ basketball tournament bracket was released over the weekend and numerous area teams earned seeds high enough to host second round matchups.

Two first round play-in games are set for tonight with No. 17 Littlefork-Big Falls traveling to No. 16 Floodwood and No. 18 Cook County taking on No. 15 Silver Bay.

The rest of the field will start their state tournament run in the second round on Thursday. All second round games will start at 6 p.m.

Nashwauk-Keewatin earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will host the winner between Floodwood and L-BF. North Woods picked up the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 14 Hill City.

Cherry is the section’s No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Bigfork. Ely has picked up the No. 6 seed and will do battle with No. 11 Lakeview Christian Academy.

Chisholm is the last area team to host a second round game with the No. 8 Bluestreaks taking on No. 9 Carlton. The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers earned the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 South Ridge.

Other second round matchups include No. 2 Deer River hosting the winner of Silver Bay and Cook County and No. 12 Wrenshall traveling to No. 5 Northland.

The quarterfinals are set for Saturday at 1 p.m. with the high seed hosting.

