NASHWAUK — In the early going, everything was going the way of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team, then things took a 180-degree turn for the worse.
After giving up a 15-point first-half lead, the Spartans found themselves down by six with under six minutes on the clock.
It was gut-check time for Nashwauk-Keewatin, so the Spartans turned on the jets, went on a 13-0 run and came away with a 62-59 victory over Fond du Lac Tuesday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
It didn’t look like that was going to happen at all after the first half.
The Ogichidaag were getting too generous with their turnovers, which allowed Nashwauk-Keewatin to take a 28-13 lead late in the half.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” Fond du Lac coach Earl Otis said. “We threw the ball to them like six or seven times that I can remember. Just threw it to them. We probably had 15 turnovers in the first half.
“That’s what hurt us. We were flat.”
Most of that damage was due to the Spartans 1-2-2 press.
“It was working well in the first half, and we were able to get some turnovers,” Giorgi said. “Offensively, we missed some easy ones in the first half. We had it to 15 at one point, then we didn’t finish some easy ones.
“Defensively, I thought we played well in the first half.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin did allow the Ogichidaad to go on a 7-0 run to end the half and make it 32-23 at the break.
“It was a rough halftime,” Otis said. “They weren’t responding well, but it always helps when you come out and hit a couple of shots right off the bat. They missed some easy shots, and the threes started to fall.
“That's when we started coming back.”
To the tune of a 8-3 run to start the second half to make it 35-31, then Fond du Lac went on a 12-4 run to take a 43-41 lead.
“We stopped the turnovers, and we broke the press a lot easier,” Otis said. “We were moving the ball a lot better. We probably had six to eight passes on a lot of our made threes when we made our comeback.
“It was all about moving the ball quickly around the perimeter of their zone.”
Two more Ogichidaag threes made it 49-43, but Connor Perryman drained a trey to cut the deficit to three, 49-46.
“They were taking better care of the ball, and they were finding the open guy,” Giorgi said. “A lot of their guys shot the ball well in the second half. They started to hit some threes.
“We went stagnant on offense. We weren’t getting any of the easy baskets. We got down by six.”
Anthony Reynolds countered with a three to give Fond du Lac that 52-46 lead, then Brody Erickson hit a layup to make it a four-point game.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi called a timeout, and his instruction was simple.
“I said, ‘Alright, now is the time to turn it up, and we need to make a run right now,’” Giorgi said. “They did right away. We got a bucket, then we got some turnovers and we completely turned the tide.
“We got up by seven, then we were able to finish it off.”
After that, Justice Rebrovich scored four points, Daylan White hit a 3-pointer and Gaige Waldvogel had four free throws to make it 59-52 with four minutes to play.
Fond du Lac did outscore the Spartans 7-3 down the stretch, but the Ogichidaag came up a little short.
“I have to give them credit for their defense, but started throwing bad passes,” Otis said. “We had three bad passes in a row when we had the lead by six. They were unforced. They play good defense, I’ll give them that.”
Waldvogel led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 18 points. Perryman had 13 and Erickson 10.
Tyree Diver had 21 for Fond du Lac. Jordell Brown added 14.
FDL 23 36 — 59
NK 32 30 — 62
Fond du Lac: Jordell Brown 14, Tyree Diver 21, Anthony Reynolds 7, Ricco Defoe 2, Trey Diver 6, Mukwa Bellinger 7, Preston Foss 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Marcus Moore 4, Daniel Olson 2, Justice Rebrovich 8, Daylan White 7, Connor Perryman 13, Brody Erickson 10.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Fouled Out: Trey Diver; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 7-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15-19; 3-pointers: Brown 2, Trey Diver 5, Reynolds, Bellinger, Waldvogel 3, Moore, Rebrovich, Perryman, White.
Bemidji 76
Hibbing 70
BEMIDJI — The Lumberjacks got 24 points from Isaac Severts and 23 from Gavin Luksik en route to the win over the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
Bemidji only made three 3-pointers and only sank six free throws, so well over half of the Lumberjacks’ points came within eight-feet of the basket.
“Our interior defense was nonexistent,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We gave up 58 points right at the block-charge circle. Bemidji is big, but we have to work hard to beat them to spots.
“They were repeatedly scoring at point-blank range. We hung with with even though we shot 41-percent from the field, 41-percent from the free throw line and 28.9-percent from 3-point range. We battled to hang with them.”
Also hitting double figures for the Lumberjacks were Khai Branham with 12 and Ethan Biehn 10.
Zach Rusich led Hibbing with 21 points. Ayden McDonald had 19 and Carson Brown 16.
HHS 37 33 — 70
BHS 42 34 — 76
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 21, Carson Brown 16, Finley Cary 2, Alex Chacich 4, Jacob Jensrud 8, Ayden McDonald 19.
Bemidji: Daniel Clusiau 4, Ethan Biehn 10, Sam Wilson 3, Isaac Severts 24, Gavin Luksik 23, Khai Branham 12.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 16; Bemidji 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 5-12; Bemidji 6-15; 3-pointers: Rusich 5, Brown 4, Jensrud 2, Clusiau, Biehn 2, Severts.
Cherry 81
Duluth Marshall 47
DULUTH — Isaac Asuma poured in 30 points as the Tigers beat the Hilltoppers on the road Tuesday.
Noah Asuma added 20 points and Sam Serna had 15.
Duluth Marshall was led by Brooks Johnson with 17 points. Ben Bergeson had 12.
CHS 40 41 — 81
DM 25 22 — 47
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 30, Noah Asuma 20, Isaiah Asuma 5, Sam Serna 15, Zach Carpenter 4, Nick Serna 5, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 8, Ben Bergeson 12, Mason Boos 8, Brooks Johnson 17, Alex Olson 2.
Total Fouls: Cherry 14; Duluth Marshall 16; Fouled Out: Bergeson; Free Throws: Cherry 10-17; Duluth Marshall 6-11; 3-pointers: Isaac Asuma, Noah Asuma 3, Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Timm, Bergeson, Johnson
Greenway 65
Mesabi East 52
COLERAINE — Westin Smith hit a game-high 25 points, with seven 3-pointers, as the Raiders beat the Giants in the Iron Range Conference game on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Grant Rychart had 14 points, with three 3-pointers, and Grant Hansen also hit 14 points.
Mesabi East was led by Cody Fallstrom with 23 points. Hayden Sampson finished with 13.
ME 25 27 — 52
GHS 36 29 — 65
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Kaid Kuter 7, Ethan Sickel 2, Cody Fallstrom 23, Hayden Sampson 13.
Greenway: Westin Smith 25, Grant Hansen 14, Tyler Swedeen 6, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Israel Hartman 3, Grant Rychart 14.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Mesabi East 11-13; Greenway 4-7; 3-pointers: Kuter, Smith 7, Swedeen, Rychart 3.
