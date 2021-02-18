NASHWAUK — If the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team is going to make some noise in Section 7A, the Spartans will need their inside presence to get the job done.
That means that Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth must dominate in the middle.
So far, that threesome has been getting the job done, and Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi will need them today when the Spartans take on Cook County, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
According to Giorgy, Lorenz, Lorenz and Warmuth have been getting 25 rebounds and scoring 30 to 40 points between them.
“It seems like they’ve all had their games,” Giorgi said. “They’ve been reliable, and that’s a big advantage for us. Their rim protection adds another element to it. They’ve been doing a nice each game. I’m seeing small improvements.
“When it comes to crunch time, they’re going to need to be playing their best. Hopefully, they will dominate. That’s what we need from them. There’s not too many teams that match up with us size-wise. That’s where we have an advantage over the other teams in the section.”
How can Nashwauk-Keewatin accomplish that?
“It’s being aggressive,” Giorgi said. “We’ve got certain sets to get the ball into the post. It’s looking for those dump downs, and finding those bigs in transition. That’s important.”
The Spartans should have that size advantage over the Vikings.
“They’re a smaller team, so we should be able to use our size to our advantage,” Giorgi said. “We should get some scoring on the inside, and we should control the boards. We’ll be looking to push the tempo.
“We have to put ball pressure on them and make them uncomfortable. We have to force the action.”
Giorgi said Paul Dorr, who is a sophomore guard, runs the show for Cook County.
“He handles the ball, and he shoots it well,” Giorgi said. “We’ll be focusing on him. For us, they play man defense and a 2-3 zone.
“We’ve seen both of them, so offensively, we should be ready for that. I don’t think they will throw anything at us that we haven’t already seen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.