MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mora High School football team scored on their first possession en route to a 64-14 victory over Hibbing Saturday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
On the Mustangs first play, Tucker Haas rambled 62 yards to make it 6-0.
“Basically we rep all week about the thiungs we’ve got to work on,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “We have to get the kids to translate what we do in practice into a game.”
The Bluejackets’ Thomas Hagen would tie the score 6-6 with a 60-yard run, but after that, it was all Mora.
“I thought there was going to be a shift oin the game after getting that touchdown, especially at home,” Howard said. “It takes time to click through, but I thought we had something there.”
After that, Mora went on to score 58-unanswered points.
Connor Gmahl started the run when he scored on a 5-yard run, then Trenton Fore returned a punt 68 yards for a score.
Brock Folkema then caught a 32-yard scoring pass from Avery Nelson to make it 28-6 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Folkema picked up his second touchdown of the game when he scored on a 22-yard run.
Gmahl scored his second of the game on a 12-yard run, then Mason Nelson scored on an 8-yard run late in the quarter to make it 48-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Cole Schwarzbauer intercepted a Hibbing pass and raced 70 yards untouched for a touchdown.
Sutherland would score on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter to end the Mustangs scoring on the day.
“It’s frustrating,” Howard said. “We’ve told the kids that we have to focus on the little things, like getting a first down, win this drive or flip the field.
“On offense, we have to start putting drives together and get moving.”
Hagen would burst through the middle of Mora’s defense for a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. It was his second of the day as Hagen finished up with 189 yards on the ground.
“That shows we we weren’t sitting back,” Howard said. “We kept on going.”
MHS 28 20 8 8 — 64
HHS 6 0 0 8 — 14
First Quarter:
M — Tucker Haas 62 run (run failed)
H — Thomas Hagen 60 run (kick failed)
M — Connor Gmahl 5 run (run failed)
M — Trenton Fore 68 punt return (Mason Nelson run)
M — Brock Folkema 32 pass from Avery Nelson (run good)
Second Quarter
M — Folkema 22 run (pass failed)
M — Gmahl 12 run (Ero Lopez-Esparza Taimi kick)
M — Mason Nelson 8 run (Lopez-Esparza Taimi kick)
Third Quarter:
M — Cole Schwarzbauer 70 interception return (Maverick Sutherland run)
Fourth Quarter:
M — Sutherland 12 run (Lopez-Esparza Taimi run)
H — Hagen 50 run (Hagen run)
Boys Soccer
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Crookston 1
CROOKSTON —Jagger Carpenter scored in the 17th minute to help lead the Bluejackets to the win over the Pirates Friday.
Ashton Angove scored at the 32nd minute for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Drew Forer had 10 saves to get the win in goal for the Bluejackets.
Hibbing/Chisholm was supposed to play East Grand Forks Saturday, but the Green Wave didn’t have enough players, so they had to forfeit the game.
Hibbing/Chisholm is 6-6, and will play Mesabi East Area Monday, and Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
