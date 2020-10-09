Mustangs blank Eveleth-Gilbert in season's first game

EVELETH — The Golden Bears football team had some success moving the ball in the first quarter against Mora, but lost their focus a short time later and couldn’t get it back.
The result was a 51-0 season-opening loss to the Mustangs, a senior-laden club with 48 players. Mora ended the game with 418 rushing yards on 41 carries.
“We looked like a different football team in the first quarter,’’ head coach Derek Malner said. “We were in the game. We were moving it.’’
The early fumble came as Eveleth-Gilbert was trying to establish the run and keep Mora’s prolific offense off the field.
The Mustangs capitalized on the miscue and quickly drove 25 yards to take a 6-0 lead on Ben Wright’s 5-yard run.
E-G came back and drove the length of the field, starting at their own 30. The Bears used a combination of Jake Sickel and Tommy Schlotec runs and a pass to towering tight end Will Bittmann.
However, the drive stalled out on the Mora 21 and the Mustangs quickly got their offense clicking again. Mora’s Nick Nelson, Kobe Swanson and Wright did the majority of the damage ripping off big chunks of real estate. A few minutes later, the Mustangs had driven 79 yards and Nelson capped it off with a 11-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead.
Looking back on E-G’s drive that stalled out, Malner said when the fourth down conversion was stopped, he saw some of the belief, some of the morale go out of his team. “We have to be stronger than that.’’
The coach didn’t question his players’ hearts at all.
“They played hard. We had young guys step up for the first time and take on seniors and juniors.’’
However, the coach did question his team’s conditioning. “I think we’re out of shape and it’s not going to get any easier with injuries.’’
The Bears had a three and out on their next possession and punted the ball back to the visitors.
Three plays later Wright got loose around the left end and went 48 yards for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead with 8:20 to go in the first half.
The Mustangs scored two more times in the second quarter and took a 36-0 advantage into halftime.
With such a big squad filling the opposing sideline, “you could say that’s an intimidating thing,’’ Malner said. “To start the game we had the right mindset and then mentally we lost focus there in the second quarter. It completely got out of hand for us defensively. We weren’t doing much of anything to stop the run.’’
Mora added two more touchdowns in the third quarter and a safety early in the fourth to close out the scoring.
After the game, Malner told his club they have to move on and now get ready for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, another tough team.
The Bears are a little banged up and the coach said he and his staff will do a better job of getting backups some quality reps. On Friday, a lot of freshman and sophomores were used, even in the first half, he added.
E-G also needs to work on its defensive technique and getting off blocks. Malner said that was something there just wasn’t time to get completely into with only nine practices before the opener.
Communication could also be better, he added.
“We need to communicate better out there,’’ including staff and players working together to recognize blitzes and get to the second level on offense.
Malner saw some positives despite being limited in the ground game.
“I think we can move the ball if we get in a little better shape.’’
He also saw some good things out of tight end Bittmann, who played at flanker too.
“It was nice to see him make a few catches,’’ the coach said.
E-G (0-1) plays at GNK at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Coleraine.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 58,
Lake of the Woods 0
At Lake of the Woods, Mountain Iron-Buhl got two touchdowns each from Hunter Weigel and Asher Zubich en route to a 58-0 season-opening victory.
Zubich added three touchdown passes in the Rangers’ dominating win.
Weigel started this off by scoring on a 65-yard pass from Zubich before Nik Jesch hauled in a 5-yard scoring strike from Zubich.
In the second quarter, Zubich ran 22 yards for a score, Jesch reached pay dirt after grabbing a 3-yard pass from Zubich and Weigel ran four yards for a touchdown to give MI-B a 36-0 lead at the half.
Zubich got things going in the third with a 42-yard TD run and Damian Tapio added six to the scoreboard as he ran it in from 30 yards out.
Cooper Salinas closed out the scoring in the fourth with a 45-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Anderson.
MI-B (1-0) hosts Littlefork-Big Falls on Wednesday.
MI-B 16 20 16 6 — 58
LOW 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
MIB: Hunter Weigel 65 pass from Asher Zubich (Zubich run)
MIB: Nik Jesch 5 pass from Zubich (Riley Busch run)
Second Quarter
MIB: Zubich 22 run (pass failed)
MIB: Jesch 3 pass from Zubich (run failed)
MIB: Weigel 4 run (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
MIB: Zubich 42 run (Mason Clines pass from Zubich)
MIB: Damian Tapio 30 run (Braden Tiedeman run)
Fourth Quarter
MIB: Cooper Salinas 45 pass from Dylan Anderson (run failed)
Crosby-Ironton 20,
Mesabi East 6
At Aurora, Gavin Skelton ran for 55 yards on 18 carries and scored Mesabi East’s only touchdown in a season-opening loss to Crosby-Ironton, 20-6.
The Rangers, meanwhile, were paced by Kale Dugan with two touchdowns and 152 yards on the ground on 26 carries.
Mesabi East (0-1) plays at International Falls at 7 p,m. Thursday.
Crosby-Ironton 0 0 14 6 — 20
Mesabi East 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
ME: Gavin Skelton 5 run (kick fails)
Third Quarter
CI: Kale Dugan 3 yards (run failed)
CI: Gabe Cramer 20 pass from Landon Erickson (Dugan run)
Fourth Quarter
CI: Dugan 5 run (run fails)
VOLLEYBALL
Greenway 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Aurora, the Giants got off to a “rocky start’’ with their first game jitters and couldn’t recover in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-11) loss to Greenway.
Head coach Sara Baribeau said part of it had to do with her team using a lineup that had only been practiced twice. That meant the cards were stacked against her team that was facing the Raiders’ Claire Vekich, one of the top players in the area.
However, “we did much better with serve receive than I thought we would,’’ according to Baribeau, who said she saw glimpses of hope from her club.
The coach believes playing such a tough game in the season opener will pay benefits as soon as next week. “Because of that experience, the girls will play a lot more solid.’’
The Giants were paced by Kaitlynn James with eight digs and 10 set assists, Aaliyah Sahr with eight digs and Lindsey Baribeau with three kills and one block. Maija Hill added four kills, Steph Zimmer had three aces and Kora Forsline recorded two blocks.
Greenway was led by Vekich with 20 kills, eight ace serves, eight digs and three blocks.
Mesabi East (0-1) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday.
