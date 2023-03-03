ST. PAUL—Multiple Iron Range wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals at the individual state tournament Friday at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
While none of those who made the quarterfinals earned a spot in the semifinals, their place granted them a spot in Friday night’s wrestlebacks, which were not yet completed as of deadline Friday night.
At 126, Rock Ridge’s Dutch Hedblom won by forfeit over Amilio Salas of Simley to get into the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, he faced off with Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier. Krier won easily with a 16-3 major decision, sending Hedblom to the wrestlebacks.
Hedblom was next scheduled to wrestle Alexandria’s Mason McGrane. He kept his state tournament hopes alive, getting the pin on McGrane a minute into the third period, advancing to the consolation quarterfinals. He’ll next take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Jacob Luebke on Saturday.
At 160 pounds, Bryson Larrabee won his first-round match against Vristol Short of Simley by a 7-3 decision to move into the quarterfinals.
There, he faced off with Aydan Carlson, the second seed from St. Francis. Carlson made short work of Larrabee, pinning him in the first period at 1:50. Larrabee’s loss sent him to the wrestlebacks where he was set to take on Benilde St. Margaret’s Dontrell Daniels.
Against Daniels, Larrabee bounced back, pinning him at the 2:31 mark to advance to Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals. Larrabee next faces off with Park Rapids’ Lucas Kritzeck.
At 170, the Wolverines’ Damian Tapio won an 11-2 major decision over Christian Rodriguez of Waseka to get into the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Tapio faced off with the tournament’s second seed, Bryce Burkett of Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran.
The close bout went the distance with Burkett getting the better of Tapio by a 3-2 score. The loss sent Tapio to the wrestlebacks where he wrestled Big Lake’s Carson Gellerman. Tapio moved on to today’s consolation quarterfinals with a 6-3 decision over Gellerman.
At 220, Ian Larrabee pinned Wyatt Mulder of Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 1:10 to move into the quarterfinals. There, Larrabee took on Rocori’s Grady Minnerath, but was on the losing end of a 6-0 decision.
The loss sent Larrabee to the wrestlebacks where he was next set to face Perham’s Rorey Lindquist. That match was not completed prior to deadline Friday.
Other wrestlers saw their state tournament run come to an end. At 120 pounds, Nolan Campbell of Rock Ridge lost in his opening round match by fall to Tegan Sherk of St. Francis at 1:29. Next taking on Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Victor Franco in the wrestlebacks Friday night, Campbell lost by an 8-2 decision, eliminating him from the state tournament.
At 195, Hibbing senior Thomas Hagen had his season come to an end after his first round bout. Hagen was pinned by Kasson-Mantorville’s Eli Richardson at 3:52. With Richardson losing in the quarterfinals, Hagen was not granted a spot in the wrestlebacks, ending his season.
In Class A, Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway lost his first match at 285 pounds to Spencer Eisenbraun by a 9-1 major decision. Marx did not get an opportunity to compete in the wrestlebacks after Eisenbraun lost in the quarterfinals, ending Marx’s state tournament run.
The individual state wrestling tournament begins its next session today at 9 a.m. The tournament will conclude with the final session set to begin at 4 p.m.
