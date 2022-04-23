CHERRY — With the successes of the Cherry High School football and basketball teams this school year, Tiger coach Brian Kemp is hoping that carries over into the baseball season.
With a number of athletes on both of those teams playing on the Cherry nine, the Tigers just may challenge for the Section 7A title.
Only time, and the weather, will tell, but Kemp believes this team has what it takes to be competitive.
“I’d like to believe we can be a top-three team in the section,” Kemp said. “We have the defense, and we have a lot of pitchers that throw strikes. We don’t have that lights-out guy like some other teams, but we have a solid one, two and three.
“It’s playing good defense in 7A. If we can score four, five or six runs in a game, we’ll be in good shape.”
Leading the way will be seniors Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Blaine Fleetwood, Beau Barry and Jayden Dawson.
Barry and Sam Serna are the captains.
“We have to get leadership out of them,” Kemp said. “Nick hasn’t played in a couple of years, but he’s also taking over a leadership role. We’ve had leadership in the entire program, so that’s nice.”
Juniors on the team will be Kaleb Rinerson, Jacob Koskela, Alex Bielejeski and Evan Graves, along with sophomores Andrew Staples and Ty Sikkila.
Rounding out the team will be freshmen Mason Heitzman and Tyler Powers, eighth-grader Noah Asuma and seventh-grader Isaiah Asuma.
Sam Serna and Noah Asuma will man second base and shortstop, respectively, Graves will catch, and Barry, when he’s not pitching, or Isaiah Asuma will play center field.
“That is the best we’ve had since we’ve been coaching here,” Kemp said. “Defense should be our strong suit.”
Pitching-wise, Barry will be the ace, but Kemp said he has 13 pitchers on the team. Rinerson, Dawson, Sam Serna and Noah Asuma will also see mound time.
“They’re not all Beau Barry, but we have a lot of depth,” Kemp said. “The next four guys trotting out after him don’t have a lot of velocity, but they will throw strikes. That’s why our defense is important this year.”
Offensively, Kemp said they’re hitting well in the cage, but he’ll have to wait and see what kind of hitters he has once they get outside.
“We struggled against South Ridge, but we have some big, strong kids,” Kemp said. “They’ve hit the weight room in the offseason. Beau, Noah, Jake and Evan swing it well. We have strength and depth offensively, too, but we need to be more aggressive at the plate.
“We have to get into hitters’ counts. We looked at too many pitches (against South Ridge). What we want to do will depend on the situation, but we have to be more aggressive early in counts.”
When Cherry does get runners on base, Kemp won’t be afraid to let them use their team speed.
“We have to be aggressive on the base paths,” he said. “It’s getting good reads and making good choices on the bases, too. We’ll see what happens.”
