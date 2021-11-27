Multi-sport athlete Kukkonen returns to lead the Spartans

NASHWAUK — Kelly Kukkonen graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 2016, playing multiple sports for the Spartans.
Now, Kukkonen has returned to Nashwauk-Keewatin and is taking over from Dan Owens as coach of the Spartans girls basketball team.
Everything has come full circle for Kukkonen, who’s looking forward to the 2021-22 season.
“It’s nice to come back home,” Kukkonen said. “The job was open, so I took it. It’s a good group of girls. I’ve known some of them from elementary-school basketball. I coached Jazzlyn (Svaleson) in the sixth-grade.”
Svaleson is now one of two seniors on the team, along with Marissa Morey.
Kukkonen has high expectations for them.
“I’m hoping for Jazz to take over the team,” Kukkonen said. “She’s the oldest returning player from last year. I’m expecting her to take charge. Marissa hasn’t played in three years, but I’m expecting her to get back in the groove.”
Kukkonen doesn’t have any juniors on this year’s team, so sophomores Claire Clusiau, Jacie Rebrovich and Kaitin Olson will be picking up a lot of slack.
“They will be playing a big role,” Kukkonen said. “They will be in the starting lineup, so they have learn things quickly, then translate them from a junior-varsity game to the varsity game.
“They’ve been good about learning a new offense, good about learning the changes I’ve been making. I’m expecting that to go smoothly.”
Two freshmen, Katie Kinkel and Emma Jensen will get their shots at the varsity level.
“I expect her to be able to run the floor,” Kukkonen said. “She’ll be taking charge. As a freshman, that can be difficult at times. Emma, I expect her to be our lone post player on the team, so she has to stay strong down below.
“I have to get them all more confident in shooting the ball, and moving it quickly up the floor.”
With such a young team, Kukkonen knows there will be growing pains.
“I see them having a few rough patches, some rough games, but once they get the hang of it and start working together, it should be good,” she said. “I see a lot of promise behind them.
“They have confidence. They have to use it.”
That confidence will be important on the offensive side of the ball, especially when it comes to shooting.
“Once they get that confidence in them, I want them to take shots they haven’t taken before,” Kukkonen said. “They’re going to do a great job, just looking at them now. They need that extra confidence boost.
“It’s OK to miss. You learn from missing.”
Defensively, Kukkonen is hoping to apply some pressure to opposing teams.
“They’re going to be aggressive,” she said. “Being that we’re younger, we can go after the ball more. We can take some chances. We’ll be playing defense.”
Kukkonen is looking forward to the challenge of putting her first team together.
“What am I hoping to accomplish…” Kukkonen said. “I’m putting together a whole-new team. We’re rebuilding. We graduated seven seniors. We’ll try some new things, and hopefully, win some games.”
