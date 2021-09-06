HIBBING — When everything was said and done, three pitchers took home titles Monday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena in the Minnesota Gopher State Horseshoe Tournament.
Joe Mueller of Ham Lake won the Men’s Class A title; Janet Larson of Evansville won the Women’s Class A title; and Ray Voelker of Maplewood won the Men’s Elder A title.
Mueller finished with a 6-1 record, compared to a 5-2 mark by Nathan Dehkes.
It was Mueller’s first state title.
“I’ve been in the championship round probably four of the past five years,” Mueller said. “What happened in the past is that I wasn’t awake in the morning, so I went to bed this year.
“I pitched well over my average most of the day. I came in at 45-percent. I started at 56-percent in my first game. From there, it was all downhill.”
Mueller said his nerves got the best of him in a couple of games, but he was able to overcome them.
“You work your way through it, and take a little break when you’re done,” Mueller said. “I had some of the longest games out there. You focus on the stake, and throw the shoe at it.
“It got much tougher,” Mueller said. “I had a loss to Mark Smith in my fourth game. I didn’t expect to win it. I expected to show up, have fun and throw horseshoes.”
Larson finished with a 7-0 mark, beating Patricia Stumpf in a crucial round-robin contest.
“I started out fairly good, around 50-percent,” Larson said. “I had a game that was in the 40s. My last game wasn’t my best game. It took me forever to get that last point in that last game.
“My last game with Pat is the one I had to dig deep on. I stay positive. I know that if she misses, it gives me an opportunity. You wait for your opponents to miss, then capitalize on it.”
This was Larson’s ninth state title, and each of them has its own unique feeling. She doesn’t take anything for granted.
“I knew I would have a tough game with Pat today, but everyone of these ladies could give a run for my money,” Larson said. “You never know. If they’re playing their best game, and I’m playing my worst game, everybody has a chance.”
Voelkers, who is 83-years-old, won his first title against Jerry Hokkala, who he knows well.
“I shoot with Jerry during league, and he beats me quite often,” Voelker said. “I got a good start, and I kept it going. It goes like that sometimes. It’s tough. “Sometimes, I had the shoe just right.
“I could play another game, and I wouldn’t get half of those ringers. That’s the way it goes.”
For Hibbing pitchers, Richard Bussey was third in the Elder A Class, John Pierce was fourth and Peter Heltunen was seventh.
Anna Pierce was seventh in the Women’s Class A, and Tina Bussey placed eighth.
In the Men’s A, Ray Pierce Jr. placed sixth
