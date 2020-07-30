MSHSL to meet Tuesday to discuss return to play for high school sports

Following Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Thursday regarding the opening of schools and the directions districts will take, the Minnesota State High School League announced that it’s Return to Participation Task Force will meet Tuesday to look at options for how member schools will return to sports.

The task force plans to, at some point, present a final plan to the MSHSL’s Board of Directors for final consideration and approval.

In a press release dated Thursday, the League says the task force uses these guiding principles to help explore options and inform their decisions: (1) prioritize the health and safety for all to the greatest extent possible, (2) align return to participation options with the requirements and recommendations of state organizations and agencies focused on safety and return to learn models, (3) provide an opportunity for education-based participation in each sport and activity, (4) demonstrate equity and fairness in preparation of programming options, (5) acknowledge financial implications and (6) apply guidelines consistently.

Practices for fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 17.

