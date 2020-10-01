MSHSL sets winter sports start dates, confirms no fall state tournaments

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors met once again on Thursday to discuss possible calendars for the winter sports season, as well as if fall seasons would continue their postseasons past the section tournaments.
The Board of Directors ultimately approved a winter sports season calendar at Thursday’s meeting. Similar to the fall sports seasons, the number of contests each team may participate in has been reduced by 30%. In addition, a maximum of two contests per week will be allowed, with three allowed in the final two weeks for COVID-related rescheduling. Wrestling, gymnastics and alpine and Nordic skiing are allowed to have a maximum of three teams at each meet.
The approved winter sports calendar is set to have boys basketball and boys hockey start the winter sports season on Nov. 23. On Nov. 30, boys’ and girls’ alpine and Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys’ swimming and diving and girls’ hockey will begin their seasons. Finally, gymnastics and girls’ basketball will begin practice on Dec. 7.
Regarding the fall tournaments, the MSHSL took up a vote on a proposed “super-regional” set of contests which would have seen team champions from neighboring sections face off as a final postseason event. In this setup, champions from Section 7 would face off with the Section 8 champions.
The Board of Directors, however, voted down this proposal by a vote of 10-8, effectively ending the fall seasons after the section tournaments. No decisions have yet been made on the postseasons for winter sports. The next MSHSL Board of Directors meeting is set for Dec. 3.
