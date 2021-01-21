Mountain Iron-Buhl rocks Deer River, 70-19

MOUNTAIN IRON — Three Rangers scored in double figures Thursday as Mountain Iron-Buhl blew past Deer River, 70-19.
Jordan Zubich led the way with 22 points, Sage Ganyo dropped in 15 and Jacie Kvas added 10 in the big win over the visiting Warriors.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta was pleased with what he saw on the court from his club.
“They’re working hard at just being a little bit more consistent in their play,’’ and they are slowly making strides in it.
The balanced scoring is another good asset for his squad.
“That’s important for this team to be moving the ball. The more they move the ball the better we’ll be.’’
The Rangers (3-1) play at Ely on Feb. 1.
Deer R. 8 11 — 19
MI-B 43 27 — 70
DR: Hannah Edwards 3, Josie Drotts 3, Abbie Sheeder 1, Nevaeh Evans 2, Katie Storlie 2, Jessica Regal 2, Grace Bergland 6. 3-pointers: Drotts 1. Free throws: 2-10. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 10, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 22, Gabby Lira 4, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 6, Suzanne Aubrey 2, Lauren Maki 6. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Ganyo 1. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert 56,
North Woods 39
At Cook, Elli Jankila led all scorers with 17 points and Amara Wilcox dropped in 15 as they helped lead the Golden Bears past North Woods, 56-39.
Morgan Marks chipped in with 10 points as Eveleth-Gilbert improved to 2-1.
North Woods was led by Brianna Whiteman and Madi Dantes, each with nine points.
E-G hosts Duluth Denfeld Tuesday, while the Grizzlies (1-2) play at Deer River Thursday.
E-G 23 33 — 56
N. Woods 24 15 — 39
E-G: Anna Westby 3, Lydia Delich 7, Amara Wilcox 15, Morgan Marks 10, Elli Jankila 17, Cadyn Krmpotich 4. 3-pointers: Wilcox 1, Westby 1. Free throws: 12-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
NW: Helen Koch 6, Brianna Whiteman 9, Madi Dantes 9, Shyla Adams 4, Hannah Kinsey 8, Hannah Cheney 3. 3-pointers: Whiteman 2, Dantes 1. Free throws: 2-4. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 66,
International Falls 33
At International Falls, the Giants had three girls in double figures Thursday as they picked up their first win , 66-33 over the Broncos.
Kora Forsline paced Mesabi East with 18 points, Hannah Hannuksela tallied 16 and Aaliyah Sahr added 14.
Giants head coach Chris Whiting said his squad played well both offensively and defensively. On offense, that included nice floor spacing, which opened up looks from the outside.
Mesabi East was also able to go inside and get to the free throw line despite a tall Broncos club.
The Giants (1-2) play at Cromwell-Wright on Monday.
M. East 38 28 — 66
Int. Falls 20 13 — 33
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 14, Alexa Fossell 4, Emily Beyer 1, Gianna Lay 3, Hannah Hannuksela 16, Stevie Hakala 7, Maggie Lamppa 2, Kora Forsline 18, Bethany Polla 1. 3-pointers: Sahr 2, Hannuksela 1, Hakala 1, Forsline 1. Free throws: 16-25. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
IF: Lola Valenzuela 2, Summer Hesseldahl 1, Gracie Swenson 2, Izzy Valenzuela 5, Maddie Lowe 2, Chloe Sullivan 12, Olivia Thostenson 8. 3-pointers: Sullivan 1, I. Valenzuela 1. Free throws: 5-10. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
