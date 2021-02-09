VIRGINIA — Local high schoolers will soon have a new sport to try later this year with the addition of a mountain biking team coming to two area school districts.
Currently, there are plans to form teams in both the Rock Ridge and Hibbing school districts, with at least the Rock Ridge team being labeled as a composite team that would allow athletes from other area schools to be allowed to compete with the team.
The sport is not an MSHSL sanctioned activity but is instead sponsored by the Minnesota High School Cycling League (MHSCL), an affiliate of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). The NICA is currently involved in leagues across 23 states with more states still being added.
Head coach of the new Rock Ridge team Micah Buekema says the enthusiasm for new teams across Northern Minnesota is growing in tandem with the emerging mountain bikin scene in the area.
“There’s two teams forming on the Iron Range and the enthusiasm is reaching places like Duluth, Grand Rapids and Cloquet,” Buekema said. “The new trail systems up here like Redhead and the expanding system at Giants Ridge are getting a lot of people excited about the sport and about what it can do for the community.”
The MHSCL begins a typical season of practice in July with races beginning in August and running into October. The League is co-ed with teams competing in races all over the state. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, races were held in a mass start format but the League has since shifted to team time trials as a form of accommodation.
Open to students in grades 6-12, the League has plenty to offer for beginners, as well as veteran riders according to Beukema.
“Races are about four miles per lap with a level like varsity competing more laps while the lower levels complete less laps. The races progress in difficulty throughout the year and I think it’s just a great sport to kind of fill a niche for some kids that don’t fit into the typical varsity sports. It fills that gap for an active lifestyle and for those that want to be involved with a team. It’s a sport that anyone can enjoy.
“The races are for everybody. It’s all inclusive and everybody counts for your team, it’s not just the top athletes that count. The early races only have a slight elevation so it really eases people into it.”
Buekema says the Redhead trail system in Chisholm will be a site for one of this year’s races making it the perfect time for Iron Range students to get involved.
“There will be so many people coming in the race and it really will just show off what we have in our own area. With the way this past year has kept people stuck inside, an outdoor activity like mountain biking is really the perfect way to get yourself outside and push yourself at your own pace.
“Every kid can learn how to ride a bike. Everybody is drawn to that. A lot of people love sports and the game aspects of competition. So I think it’s really just the perfect timing with all the excitement for mountain biking there is on the Range. There is a small biking community up here already that has so much knowledge and would love to help foster these new opportunities for kids.”
Buekema says the team will compete under the Rock Ridge name due to its centralized location as well as many volunteer coaches coming from that district, but welcomes athletes from all over to compete.
“Most of the people that are volunteering their time have kids in the Rock Ridge district. It’s a nice, central location for this side of the Range but we really do want to include other schools as well, kind of like an umbrella team. Anyone who wants to get involved is welcome whether it's Mesabi East or Mountain Iron-Buhl or North Woods or any other school in the area.”
The Rock Ridge team will have an information kickoff meeting Thursday, Feb. 25 over Zoom video conference. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30. Buekema says the meeting will cover basic information about the League as well as the race season.
More information can be found on the Rock Ridge MTB Facebook page. Those interested can also reach out to Beukema at ironrangemtb@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.